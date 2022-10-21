Sad, and Unreal, Circumstances do to a change in weather and now you can go to jail for events beyond predicted Fire behavior.....
Ok, wait a minute. The fire boss is the employee. In the private sector the employees are never held responsible, unless it is a CDL truck driver. Why are they not arresting the head of the forest service? The CEO of the government agencies need to be accountable for the training of their employees. The employee is not at fault. The head of the forest service is. This employee should be released immediately and the person at the very top should be arrested. That’s what would happen to any employers in the real world.
Colorado did a control burn on a red flag wind warning day in 2013. Burned 27 homes including mine and killed 3 of my neighbors. No one was held responsible or fired. Absolutely no accountability.
KGW
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
