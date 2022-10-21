ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, OR

Thomas Barrett
3d ago

Sad, and Unreal, Circumstances do to a change in weather and now you can go to jail for events beyond predicted Fire behavior.....

Humbert Brad
3d ago

Ok, wait a minute. The fire boss is the employee. In the private sector the employees are never held responsible, unless it is a CDL truck driver. Why are they not arresting the head of the forest service? The CEO of the government agencies need to be accountable for the training of their employees. The employee is not at fault. The head of the forest service is. This employee should be released immediately and the person at the very top should be arrested. That’s what would happen to any employers in the real world.

John Campbell
3d ago

Colorado did a control burn on a red flag wind warning day in 2013. Burned 27 homes including mine and killed 3 of my neighbors. No one was held responsible or fired. Absolutely no accountability.

Related
KATU.com

Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington

Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Oregon sheriff arrests Forest Service worker after prescribed burn spreads to private ranch

A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested this week by a county sheriff after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores simmering tensions over management of federal lands in rural, conservative eastern Oregon. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Injustice: An investigation into Oregon's broken public defender system

To better understand the statewide crisis, KGW heard from three people directly impacted by the shortage of public defenders. Oregon’s public defender system is broken. There aren’t enough lawyers. The crisis has left roughly 1,300 low-income criminal defendants statewide without legal representation — including more than a dozen...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Record fish caught in Oregon

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Bolter born a Central Oregon pioneer

Her parents were among the earliest settlers near Grizzly and she was in a family of 14 childrenBertha Ellen "Ella" Brown was born near Grizzly, Oregon on Feb. 14, 1881. Her parents were Samson and Bette Brown, who were among the earliest settlers near Grizzly. There were 14 children in the family. She left home when she was very young as there were some domestic issues at her home. She walked from Grizzly to the Edward Bolter ranch on Trout Creek, where she got a job. She met John Bolter while working at the ranch. Bertha, commonly known as "Ella,"...
MADRAS, OR
Outsider.com

Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire

Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Outsider.com

Idaho Experiences Shocking Number of Autumn Earthquakes

In just one month, residents in Idaho have experienced eight earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or higher. In addition, all eight of the earthquakes were in the central part of the state in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountain areas of Idaho. According to Denise Kern, who is Idaho’s...
IDAHO STATE
thelundreport.org

Oregon Emergency Room Data Shows Firearm Injuries Are Now Twice As Common

This article was republished from Oregon Public Broadcasting. The number of firearm injuries treated in Oregon emergency departments nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021, according to a statewide report from Oregon Health & Science University. The report was compiled by the Gun Violence Prevention Research Center at OHSU, a new...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

UPDATE: Grants Pass crash hospitalized two, brings charges for one

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- An Indiana man who found his way into a Grants Pass crash finds himself also facing six related criminal charges today. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says 52-year-old Jerry Glover's charges include theft, reckless driving, attempting to elude Police, assault, criminal mischief and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).
GRANTS PASS, OR
Big Country News

La Nina dominates NOAA's winter outlook

PACIFIC NORTHWEST - Drought conditions in Washington, Idaho and Oregon should improve this winter, but worsen in much of the West, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted Thursday, Oct. 20. NOAA primarily based its outlook for December, January and February on a La Nina expected to prevail for a...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Second soaking of October arrives Monday in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just like that we have another round of rain for Portland. By the time you head out the door Monday morning, you will already see and hear the rain outside. That will arrive before sunrise. Grab the rain jacket and get the kids ready for the wet commute.
PORTLAND, OR
msuexponent.com

Record fish caught in Montana

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Montana from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MONTANA STATE
