Local organization helping foster children for Christmas

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A local organization is asking for help with donations this holiday season.

The Macon County Court Appointed Special Advocates is collecting Christmas gifts for foster children. These are sometimes the only gifts that foster children receive for the holidays.

If you’re interested in donating toys to help over 400 kids, you can find more information here .

