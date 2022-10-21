ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Special Olympics Oklahoma hosts state soccer tournament

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
OWASSO, Okla. — Special Olympics Oklahoma hosted a state soccer tournament at the Owasso Sports Complex Wednesday. The tournament allowed people with intellectual disabilities to play on the same field as players without them.

“Once they practice with them a few times and have a common goal, a shared goal of going out and trying to win a game … pretty soon they realize ‘Maybe we aren’t so different after all,’” said Special Olympics Oklahoma State Director Robert Schaefer.

Schaefer said 63 teams with more than 450 athletes competed Wednesday. Teams came from were from Glenpool, Idabel, Jenks, Harrah, Kansas, Mustang, Noble, Putnam City, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sperry. Wagoner, Yukon and Tulsa.

“Our statewide Soccer Tournament just continues to grow,” said John Seals, the vice president of Special Olympics Oklahoma Sports and Training. “It is very inspiring to see this many teams coming from all over the state. Our athletes are getting tremendous support from the schools and communities to complete in this [tournament].”

Soccer is a Unified Sport, according to a statement from Special Olympics Oklahoma. Unified Sports provides individuals with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to play on the same playing field with their peers that do not have disabilities. Unified Sports help form life long bonds that change lives forever.

