Fresno, CA

High-speed rail stations ‘one step closer to reality’ in the Central Valley

By Manny Gomez
 4 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The design contract for the Central Valley’s high-speed rail stations has been approved by the California High-Speed Rail Board – another step towards making the project a reality.

On Thursday, the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (Authority) Board of Directors unanimously approved awarding the design and support services contract for the Merced, Fresno, Kings/Tulare, and Bakersfield stations that will serve high-speed rail passengers on the initial 171-mile segment.

The Authority awarded an approximately $35 million station design contract to Foster + Partners and Arup for the first two separately funded phases.

The first to advance the design work at the four station sites. This includes identifying right-of-way and utility relocation requirements necessary for construction. This phase is estimated to take 30 months.

The second is to progress to the final design and construction-ready documents, construction support, and commissioning.

Conceptual Rendering Fresno Station Courtesy of the California High-Speed Rail Authority.
Conceptual Rendering Kings/Tulare Station Courtesy of the California High-Speed Rail Authority.
Conceptual Rendering Merced Station Courtesy of the California High-Speed Rail Authority.
Conceptual Rendering Bakersfield Station Courtesy of the California High-Speed Rail Authority.

“The first four Central Valley high-speed rail stations are one step closer to reality. High-speed rail stations will transform cities, spur economic development and create community hubs within the heart of our state.”

Tom Richards, California High-Speed Rail Authority Chairman.

Currently, the California high-speed rail project is under construction along 119 miles in California’s Central Valley at more than 30 active job sites. In the past several months, the Authority also started advanced design work on the alignment to extend work north into Merced and south into Bakersfield.

3d ago

So we have inadequate power production, inadequate water storage, inadequate forest management, high crime rates, highest gas prices in the country, treating illegal aliens better than homeless citizens, inadequate solar power, inadequate wind power BUT WERE ALMOST FINISHED WITH PART OF HIGH SPEED TRAIN!!! This is a total lack of knowing what the citizens of California really need!!! Vote for common sense leadership in November.

Chris Castro
3d ago

newsom wants it done as fast as possible so he can say it got done because of him no matter the cost. vote him out in Nov

Judy Brown
4d ago

This is another dream of Gavin Newsome. To finish the train to nowhere no matter what the cost or waste! It's so over budget already. I don't know if the Federal Government is still giving him money, but President Trump requested $900,000.00 returned because it went over the deadline. I wonder??

