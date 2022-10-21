Read full article on original website
SFGate
Long Line To Replace Mayor After 2 Decades
Six people want Martinez's Mayor Rob Schroder's job. Three of them are already his colleagues on the City Council. Another used to be. Schroder is retiring after first getting elected to the council the same year Bill Clinton won his second presidential term, then has served as mayor since 2002. Other council members Lara DeLaney, Mark Ross, and Brianne Zorn; former mayor and council member Mike Menesini, city planning commissioner Sean Trambley, and resident Michael Ayers are all vying for the position.
New details emerge on car buried at $15 million Atherton mansion
Insurance fraud is one possible motive police are considering for why someone buried a car in the yard of a Bay Area mansion, officials said.
Snap, makers of Snapchat, shutters its 33,000 square-foot downtown San Francisco office
The company recently laid off 1,200 employees.
As companies face economic uncertainty, office vacancies in San Francisco continue to grow
Experts predict the recovery could take years.
SFGate
Car reported stolen in 92 found buried at California mansion
ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud. The convertible Mercedes...
SFGate
Update: Missing Woman Located
ROHNERT PARK (BCN) A missing 80-year-old woman considered at-risk has been found, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said Saturday afternoon. Diane Lynn, who suffers from dementia, was located thanks to the help of residents, officials said. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast...
SFGate
Police fatally shoot man following chase, domestic dispute
HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — An armed man who officials say was involved in a domestic dispute and later led police on a chase and attempted a carjacking at gunpoint in the San Francisco Bay Area was fatally shot by police Monday, authorities said. Hayward police officers were called around...
SFGate
Police Seize More Than 1 Ounce Of Methamphetamine In Traffic Stop
PACIFICA (BCN) Police seized more than an ounce of suspected methamphetamine when they stopped a vehicle in Pacifica Thursday night, police said Friday. A Pacifica police officer stopped the vehicle at 11:18 p.m. because the registered owner of the vehicle had a warrant out for his arrest. The suspect was...
SFGate
Suspect in domestic shooting fatally shot by Hayward police after chase
A suspect in a domestic dispute is dead following a chase by Hayward police Monday morning, police said. Events unfolded before 10 a.m. on Gary Drive near Strobridge Elementary School in Hayward and ended with police shooting the suspect as he tried to carjack a vehicle near Interstate Highway 580 and Eden Canyon Road.
Cats offer unconditional love, cuddles, stress relief
Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. Any animal lover understands how having a pet can help our hearts emotionally. We share our lives, unconditional love, deep friendship and plenty of cuddles. But having a relationship with a creature —primarily a dog or cat — can actually help our hearts physically, too, lessening the risk of cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in the United States. According to the American Heart Association, beneficial effects of pet ownership can include increased physical activity, improved lipid profiles (cholesterol and other fats), lower systemic blood pressure, improved autonomic (nervous system) tone, lower stress and even “improved survival after an acute coronary syndrome.” Approximately 2.1 million cats are adopted from shelters each year, barely edging out the 2 million dogs adopted, reports the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. And generally, cats can make better pets for many older adults, noted Pets for the Elderly Foundation Executive Director Susan Kurowski.
The Stockton serial killer suspect is a statistical anomaly
Through court records and newspaper stories, details are coming together about the life of Wesley Brownlee, the man police believe killed at least six men in Stockton and Oakland.
Where to find $10 and $15 lunch during San Francisco Restaurant Week
From Orens Humus to Starbelly and more.
SFGate
Man Arrested In Connection With Narcotic Sales Following Traffic Stop
PACIFICA (BCN) Police in Pacifica on Thursday arrested man in connection with narcotics sales following a traffic stop. Jon Oxenford, 54, of Pacifica, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding arrest warrant, according to the Pacifica Police Department.
93-year-old Oakland bakery, A Taste of Denmark, permanently closes
It opened just before the Great Depression.
SFGate
Shooting Near Stockton Leaves 53-Year-Old Man Dead
Detectives are seeking the public's help to find answers about a shooting that left a 53-year-old man dead outside his home near Stockton last week, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Carlos Samoy was shot and killed shortly after 1 a.m. last Tuesday just outside his...
SFGate
Man Found Guilty Of Murder For 2020 Bayview Killing
A 47-year-old man has been found guilty of murder for killing a man in San Francisco's Bayview District in 2020, prosecutors said. According to court documents, 58-year-old Paul Ortega interrupted a drug sale that Byron Reed was leading in the early hours of July 23, 2020, on Jennings Street. The interruption prompted a confrontation, and eventually led to a fist fight.
Tech power couple’s $35M San Francisco, Ken Fulk-designed mansion back on market
The Pac Heights home is for sale for $4 million less than it was in 2019.
Paul Rudd gets sucked out of San Francisco in new 'Ant-Man' trailer
In the new trailer for Marvel's "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," Paul Rudd's character gets pulled out of his home in San Francisco and into a quantum realm.
Bay Area bakery goes viral, catches celeb's eye for elaborate 'Star Wars' bread
"I will never forget seeing my mom so happy."
SFGate
Stanford 15, Arizona State 14
ASU_Valladay 15 run (Brown kick), 6:42. ASU_Badger 39 pass from E.Jones (Brown kick), 14:01. RUSHING_Arizona St., Valladay 18-76, Jones 9-27, Ngata 7-25. Stanford, Filkins 8-48, Robinson 5-26, Higgins 1-11, Daniels 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 1), McKee 9-(minus 7). PASSING_Arizona St., Jones 14-25-1-227, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Stanford, McKee 33-57-1-320, (Team) 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING_Arizona St.,...
