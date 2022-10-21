Golden, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Golden.
The Pomona High School football team will have a game with Arvada West High School on October 20, 2022, 18:30:00.
Pomona High School
Arvada West High School
October 20, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Football
The Strasburg High School football team will have a game with Jefferson High School on October 21, 2022, 15:00:00.
Strasburg High School
Jefferson High School
October 21, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Football
The Chatfield Senior High School football team will have a game with Ralston Valley High School on October 21, 2022, 15:00:00.
Chatfield Senior High School
Ralston Valley High School
October 21, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Football
