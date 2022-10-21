Doc Talk Podcast: Is There Tradition at Nebraska?

Also, Dr. Rob and Travis come to the defense of postgame ‘report cards’

Dr. Rob Zatechka just returned from visiting his oldest daughter, who attends Florida State. He attended the Clemson-FSU game. Randomly in this edition of the Doc Talk Podcast presented by BetFred Sports , the topic of traditions came up. There are many traditions we know about at schools in the South. This begs the question, does Nebraska have any traditions?

That's not easy to answer. Is it the releasing of balloons after the first touchdown? Is it the Pipeline? Is it the Blackshirts? But, seriously, what excellent traditions do the Huskers add to the college football landscape? Also, we want to know if you remember the failed attempt at an Alma Mater song by Chip Davis back when Bill Byrne was the athletic director. If you do, you are probably trying to forget it!

Also, former Nebraska volleyball coach Terry Pettit took a shot on Twitter last week at those who put out "report cards" after games. Dr. Rob puts out a report card. We respond to the criticism and respectfully disagree with coach Pettit.

