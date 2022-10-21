ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Oxnard, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

The Pacifica High School - Oxnard football team will have a game with Oxnard High School on October 20, 2022, 18:30:00.

Pacifica High School - Oxnard
Oxnard High School
October 20, 2022
18:30:00
Junior Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

Crews Battle Wind-Driven Mulch Fire | Moorpark

10.24.2022 | 4:22 AM | MOORPARK – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire at 10951 block of W Los Angeles Ave. When crews arrived on scene, the found two large mulch piles on fire. The fire was being driven by ember casts due to...
MOORPARK, CA
ventura.org

Ventura County Parks to Complete Rincon Seawall Beautification Project

Ventura, CA – Ventura County Parks has launched the Rincon Seawall Beautification project located south of Solimar Beach. This pilot project is being funded by County Parks in an effort to introduce art into parks and inspire community beautification. The 285’ stretch of seawall will take approximately 5 weeks to complete and will depict an ocean scene with the sea life found off the Ventura County Coast. Successful completion of this project will provide an upgraded look to the day-use parking area.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
cohaitungchi.com

10 Best Thousand Oaks Hiking & Local Trails

You are reading: Thousand oaks hikes | 10 Best Thousand Oaks Hiking & Local Trails. Thousand Oaks is a spectacular Southern California community that is located in the heart of the Conejo Valley. This primarily residential community provides residents with beautiful surroundings and landscapes that are the perfect backdrop for outdoor activities like hiking enjoying a local trail. These activities are made all the more scenic and picturesque due to the proximity of the sweeping Santa Monica Mountains, which is a wonderful mountain range that plays host to a national recreation area as well as a myriad of fun and adventurous hiking trails. If you enjoy spending time in the great outdoors, Thousand Oaks is home to many of Southern California’s best hiking trails for you to enjoy the sights. See below for our top 10 favorite hiking trails in Thousand Oaks!
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Traffic crash in Malibu on PCH leads to power outage

Some residents in Malibu were without power on Saturday after a car crashed into a building on Pacific Coast Highway and also struck a utility pole.The crash was reported at 1:36 p.m. in the 22000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to Sgt. Brandon Painter of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Malibu/Lost Hills station.It's unclear how many people were injured in the crash however there was at least one minor injury.The city of Malibu reported that power was out along PCH between Topanga Canyon Road and Big Rock Drive. Southern California Edison workers were called to the scene to help restore power for the customers that were affected by the crash.
MALIBU, CA
thecougarpress.org

Opinion: The student section isn’t as fun as it used to be

The Ventura High School student section has been a great way to keep up the morale of sports players on the field and in turn help students socialize with their peers with fun themes, chants and overall loud and good spirits. However, over recent years it seems the student section has been lacking in some areas.
VENTURA, CA
kclu.org

Man shot to death on South Coast

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the shooting death of a man on the South Coast over the weekend. Oxnard Police were called to the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive just after 10 Saturday night by reports of a shooting. They found a 36-year-old man...
OXNARD, CA
foxla.com

Man shot dead in Oxnard; suspect sought

OXNARD, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Oxnard after a man was shot dead Saturday night. It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive. According to police, the 36-year-old victim died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. No other...
OXNARD, CA
venturabreeze.com

Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month

Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month. Photo by Patricia Schallert. It was in June 1974. that Clarey Rudd, age 22, first opened a bookstore in Ventura called Rudds. A second store for the family business. He grew up working in his parents’ bookstore in Oxnard. During Rudd’s time at CSUF, he was invited by the owner to work at one of the largest independent bookstores in the nation. A year later, after his Junior year at Biola University, he became manager of their bookstore. Being part of the staff, he had to complete his marketing and management degree back at CSUF. At that time, he decided he was going to open a bookstore in Ventura.
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning

Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning. The post Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
BUELLTON, CA
cohaitungchi.com

31 Best Things to Do in Santa Barbara for Couples

There is an abundance of incredible things to do in Santa Barbara for couples! From whale watching and waterfront restaurants to surfing and sailing, Santa Barbara has it all. After months spent getting to know the locals, uncovering hidden gems, and sampling Santa Barbara’s staples, we’re happy to share this date inspiration with you!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy