Portage County sports scoreboard for Thursday, October 20

VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION III TOURNAMENT

CRESTVIEW 25-25-25, 4-3-3

Records: Waterloo 5-17.

DIVISION II TOURNAMENT

NOTRE DAME-CATHEDRAL LATIN 25-25-25, CRESTWOOD 18-14-11

Crestwood leaders: Aimee Barnauskas 14 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs. Maddie Dustman 4 points, 5 kills, 2 blocks. Jazmyn Stevens 9 assists, 6 digs. Abby Guyette 8 assists, 3 digs.

Records: Crestwood 11-13.

KENT STATE

Women’s Soccer

Kent State 0, Ball State 0

Shots on goal: Kent State 4-1. Corner kicks: Kent State 5-4.

Records: Kent State 4-6-6, 4-1-4. Ball State 6-4-6, 5-1-3.

CALENDAR

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

Roosevelt at Cuyahoga Falls, 7 p.m.

Norton at Ravenna, 7 p.m.

Coventry at Streetsboro, 7 p.m.

Rootstown at Mogadore, 7 p.m.

Field at Woodridge, 7 p.m.

Hawken at Crestwood, 7 p.m.

Mineral Ridge at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Aurora at Revere, 7 p.m.

Southeast vs. Warren JFK (at Liberty), 7 p.m.

Liberty at Garfield, 7 p.m.

North Baltimore at Windham, 6 p.m.

Boys Golf

Roosevelt (Liam Curtis) at Division I state tournament

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Cross Country

Division I district races at GlenOak (Roosevelt), 1:30 p.m. (boys) and 2:15 p.m. (girls)

Division I district races at Madison (Aurora), 1:30 p.m. (boys) and 2:15 (girls)

Division II district races at GlenOak (Field, Ravenna, Southeast girls), 11:30 a.m. (boys) and 12:15 p.m. (girls)

Division II district races at Lorain (Streetsboro), 11:30 a.m. (boys) and 12:15 p.m. (girls)

Division II district races at Madison (Crestwood, Garfield boys), 11:30 a.m. (boys) and 12:15 p.m. (girls)

Division III district races at GlenOak (Mogadore, Rootstown, Southeast boys, Waterloo), 9:30 a.m. (boys) and 10:15 a.m. (girls)

Division III district races at Madison (Garfield girls), 10:15 a.m. (girls)

Boys Golf

Roosevelt (Liam Curtis) at Division I state tournament

Boys Soccer

Division I tournament

Kent Roosevelt at Lake, 7 p.m.

Aurora at Hudson, 7 p.m.

Division II tournament

Ravenna at Hubbard, 4 p.m.

Streetsboro at Kenston, 11 a.m.

Elyria Catholic at Field, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Division III tournament

Garfield vs. Willoughby Andrews Osborne, at Berkshire, 7:30 p.m.

Division IV tournament

Mogadore at Lake Center Christian, 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage County sports scoreboard for Thursday, October 20