Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Phoenix.

The Sierra Linda High School football team will have a game with Thunderbird High School on October 20, 2022, 18:45:00.

Sierra Linda High School
Thunderbird High School
October 20, 2022
18:45:00
Varsity Football

The Raymond S. Kellis High School football team will have a game with North Canyon High School on October 20, 2022, 19:00:00.

Raymond S. Kellis High School
North Canyon High School
October 20, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

AZFamily

Man dead, seven injured after shooting at a house party in north Phoenix

EBeauty gives free wigs to women with hair loss conditions and those undergoing cancer treatment. On Saturday night, there was a group of four people watching the ballot box in Mesa, and two were armed with concealed handguns. Phoenix, Tempe fire crews rescue woman off Papago Park trail. Updated: 13...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Friday Night Fever Week 8 Rewind

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 7 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Oct. 21 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Game of the Week: ALA-Gilbert North defeats AZ College Prep 47-7 On...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

George Strait and Chris Stapleton start 6-show tour right here in Arizona

PHOENIX — Arizona, get ready for a show that's as smooth as Tennessee whiskey. In all the world you'll never find a love as true as ours for what's coming to Phoenix. George Strait is joining one of country music's most beloved musicians, Chris Stapleton, for six exclusive performances across the country. And the first one is right here in Arizona!
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

AZFAMILY | Phoenix, Tempe fire crews rescue woman off Papago Park trail

On Saturday night, there was a group of four people watching the ballot box in Mesa, and two were armed with concealed handguns. The high country, including Flagstaff, is under a high wind warning till 11 a.m. on Sunday. Woman hospitalized, dogs dead from house fire in north Phoenix. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
West Valley View

Instructor reaching rank of tang soo do master

Moshay Williamson, co-owner of Starworld Martial Arts Academy in Goodyear, will be promoted to the rank of master in the art of tang soo do, a Korean martial arts style that is based on karate. Her promotion to the rank of master will take place at Starworld Martial Arts Academy’s...
GOODYEAR, AZ
wranglernews.com

Landmark ‘60s center due for huge remake

If the shabby buildings and empty storefronts at Danelle Plaza in South Tempe could talk, they’d share 60 years of vivid stories and rich memories about a cowboy bar-turned-iconic tap room, a cutting-edge music scene, Mom and Pop shops, and a link to JFK. They’d remember a nightclub hosting...
TEMPE, AZ
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix in Maricopa County, Arizona, is a city full of history and culture. In 1868, Jack Swilling founded the city, and Dr. A.J. Chandler named it after the mythical bird that rises from its ashes. Phoenix is the capital of Arizona and the most populous city in the state, with...
PHOENIX, AZ
wranglernews.com

Marcos de Niza football remains undefeated

Marcos de Niza’s football team is off to a great start this season with a 6-0 overall record and 1-0 in the 4A Desert Sky section. Without Saguaro on their schedule, the Padres have outscored their opponents 255-41, defeating Vista Grande 41-0, Fountain Hills 42-6, Deer Valley 63-6, Amphitheater 55-7, Flagstaff 30-12 and Arcadia 24-10.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Eagles coming back to Phoenix on Hotel California Tour

PHOENIX — The Eagles will take a trip down a desert highway to Footprint Center in 2023. The six-time Grammy-winning band added dates to its Hotel California Tour, which includes Phoenix on March 1. Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy Schmit and Vince Gill also added dates for Portland, San...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Multiple people injured after shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say multiple people are injured after a shooting at a home in south Phoenix Saturday night. Around 9 p.m. police were called to a home in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road after reports of gunfire. When they got on the scene they found multiple people injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
PHOENIX, AZ
