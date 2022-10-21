Read full article on original website
KLEWTV
Wasden: Idaho Opioid Abatement Funds Now Exceed $26 Million
Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced Idaho has received more than $26 million in opioid settlement funds following the state’s final 2022 payment last week. The money is being distributed to the state, regional health districts, cities and counties to fight the opioid addiction epidemic. The money comes from...
Fish and Game Friday: Conservation Officers
For the conservation officers of Idaho Fish and Game, enforcement action isn't always as negative as it seems. In most cases, they just want to check licenses. District Conservation Officer with the Clearwater Region of Idaho Fish and Game, Nathan Stohosky. "Simply being out in the field hunting, fishing, or...
Unidentified body found in grave behind Alabama home, police say
MOUNT OLIVE, Ala. (WBMA) — Police in Alabama said they found human remains in a grave behind a home in Mount Olive. Now, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has started a death investigation. Police said deputies were dispatched to a house on Friday morning to perform a welfare check...
