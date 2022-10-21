ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
KLEWTV

Wasden: Idaho Opioid Abatement Funds Now Exceed $26 Million

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced Idaho has received more than $26 million in opioid settlement funds following the state’s final 2022 payment last week. The money is being distributed to the state, regional health districts, cities and counties to fight the opioid addiction epidemic. The money comes from...
IDAHO STATE
KLEWTV

Fish and Game Friday: Conservation Officers

For the conservation officers of Idaho Fish and Game, enforcement action isn't always as negative as it seems. In most cases, they just want to check licenses. District Conservation Officer with the Clearwater Region of Idaho Fish and Game, Nathan Stohosky. "Simply being out in the field hunting, fishing, or...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy