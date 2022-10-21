ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

2nd annual Pride in the Park promotes inclusion in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There was lots of pride in Myrtle Beach Saturday for the 2nd annual Pride in the Park festival. Pride Myrtle Beach invited hundreds to promote inclusion for the LGBTQ community. There was food and music and several companies there supporting the organization. "I really...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Walk-On’s opens new Surfside Beach-area location

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux opened its new location in the Surfside Beach area on Monday. The new restaurant is located at 101 N. Strand Parkway across from the Target. The first 100 guests were entered into a drawing to win free Walk On’s for one year, according to a news […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Seagate Village neighborhood in Myrtle Beach celebrates 20 years

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Seagate Village, a local 800-home neighborhood, celebrated its 20-year anniversary on Saturday in Myrtle Beach, according to a Myrtle Beach City Government announcement. Dozens of residents gathered in honor of this special occasion. Those in attendance included 91-year-old Pat James, one of the first Seagate Village residents who has […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Community, Myrtle Beach business raise funds to cover lunch debt at Carolina Forest school

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — What started as an announcement to parents through social media turned into the community rallying for students at one local elementary school. The cafeteria department at Carolina Forest Elementary school made a statement on Facebook on Oc. 22, notifying parents that students with outstanding balances of $20 or more would have to receive a sandwich and juice for lunch.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Process to install broader wetland protections in Horry Co. begins with new committee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — This year began with a mandate from those impacted by the previous flooding in Horry County: protect wetlands. Monday, that conversation has shifted to not just advocates talking before the county council, but actual county leaders sitting in a scheduled meeting with information from staff suggesting changes to local law.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

What is your favourite comfort food? If you usually go for burgers and fries, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never visited them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Conway continues spooky tradition of ghost tours for 12th year

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The city of Halloween's ghost walks are in full swing!. The sold-out walks take thrill-seekers through historic downtown Conway while a guide shares spooky stories focused on the history and odd happenings in the Rivertown. The tours have been happening for 12 years and have...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Boardwalk Coffee House to close after more than a decade

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Boardwalk Coffee House in downtown Myrtle Beach is closing in November after 12 and a half years in business. DeAnn Sarver and her husband Rick own the coffee shop. Sarver said she and Rick have reached retirement age and their lease is up. “We felt it was just time,” […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

MBFD hosts first ever Public Safety Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department hosts the first-ever Public Safety Say at the Coastal Grand Mall. Fire and police departments from both Horry and Georgetown Counties showed off their vehicles And demonstrated their capabilities. A simulation taught people how to deal with kitchen and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
cohaitungchi.com

Lake Waccamaw State Park (11 Things We Love About It!)

Lake Waccamaw State Park in Columbus County is a small slice of beauty, running along part of the Carolina bay for which it is named. The bay’s 9,000 acres are joined by tons of lakeshore properties and two boat ramps. You are reading: Things to do in lake waccamaw...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Horry County dealership bouncing back from new car shortage

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In July of this year, Grand Strand Nissan only had six new cars on their lot. Today, things are looking a lot different.  Robbie Haynes, general manager of Grand Strand Nissan, said it is a massive improvement. “It’s definitely getting better,” Haynes said. “I mean, if you could tell when […]
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Dre

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 22-23 is Dre, an 11-year-old dog who was surrendered to the Grand Strand Humane Society. Dre is currently in foster care with a GSHS volunteer. “He loves everybody. He loves kids, dogs, cats, everybody. He’s just perfect,” said Kathy Robinson, spokesperson for […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy