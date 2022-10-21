Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
wpde.com
2nd annual Pride in the Park promotes inclusion in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There was lots of pride in Myrtle Beach Saturday for the 2nd annual Pride in the Park festival. Pride Myrtle Beach invited hundreds to promote inclusion for the LGBTQ community. There was food and music and several companies there supporting the organization. "I really...
Walk-On’s opens new Surfside Beach-area location
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux opened its new location in the Surfside Beach area on Monday. The new restaurant is located at 101 N. Strand Parkway across from the Target. The first 100 guests were entered into a drawing to win free Walk On’s for one year, according to a news […]
Seagate Village neighborhood in Myrtle Beach celebrates 20 years
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Seagate Village, a local 800-home neighborhood, celebrated its 20-year anniversary on Saturday in Myrtle Beach, according to a Myrtle Beach City Government announcement. Dozens of residents gathered in honor of this special occasion. Those in attendance included 91-year-old Pat James, one of the first Seagate Village residents who has […]
wpde.com
Historic Myrtle Beach neighborhood, former Air Force base celebrates 20 year anniversary
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Seagate Village, located along the southern end of the Grand Strand, is a historic area in Myrtle Beach. On Saturday, neighbors living in Seagate Village and across the Grand Strand, celebrated the 20 year anniversary of the neighborhood that took over a notable site.
wpde.com
Community, Myrtle Beach business raise funds to cover lunch debt at Carolina Forest school
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — What started as an announcement to parents through social media turned into the community rallying for students at one local elementary school. The cafeteria department at Carolina Forest Elementary school made a statement on Facebook on Oc. 22, notifying parents that students with outstanding balances of $20 or more would have to receive a sandwich and juice for lunch.
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach Rescue Fish Fry & BBQ fundraiser: $15 all-you-can-eat food
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Do you like fish? How about barbecue?. You can have both this Saturday at North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad’s annual Fish Fry & Barbecue Fundraiser. The Rescue Squad assists with EMS calls and water rescues. They also stand by at high school...
wpde.com
Process to install broader wetland protections in Horry Co. begins with new committee
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — This year began with a mandate from those impacted by the previous flooding in Horry County: protect wetlands. Monday, that conversation has shifted to not just advocates talking before the county council, but actual county leaders sitting in a scheduled meeting with information from staff suggesting changes to local law.
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach leaders discuss adding golf cart parking spaces to beach accesses
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach leaders are on the lookout for more parking spaces. The North Myrtle Beach City Council passed the first hearing to move 18th Avenue’s beach access 8, 66 ft. to the south of its current location and add new amenities. The...
cbs17
Myrtle Beach oceanfront condo owners claim evacuated condo had known structural damage for years
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some people who own condos in a Myrtle Beach oceanfront condo building said the property managers ignored structural damage for years, resulting in residents being evacuated Oct. 7. The federal lawsuit compares the situation to a condo collapse in Florida — which left 98...
Next phase of dredging in Cherry Grove scheduled to begin in November
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The next phase of canal dredging in Cherry Grove is scheduled to begin in the first week of November, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Donald Graham. Crews will work on canals between 42nd Avenue North and 62nd Avenue North, Graham said. Crews have already started prep work. Pipes […]
3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
What is your favourite comfort food? If you usually go for burgers and fries, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never visited them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
wpde.com
Conway continues spooky tradition of ghost tours for 12th year
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The city of Halloween's ghost walks are in full swing!. The sold-out walks take thrill-seekers through historic downtown Conway while a guide shares spooky stories focused on the history and odd happenings in the Rivertown. The tours have been happening for 12 years and have...
Boardwalk Coffee House to close after more than a decade
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Boardwalk Coffee House in downtown Myrtle Beach is closing in November after 12 and a half years in business. DeAnn Sarver and her husband Rick own the coffee shop. Sarver said she and Rick have reached retirement age and their lease is up. “We felt it was just time,” […]
wpde.com
Horry Co. animal rescue hosts 2nd Fall Festival in hopes to build new shelter
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members are helping Kind Keeper Animal Rescue raise money for their building. The shelter held its 2nd annual fall festival Sunday. Festival-goers got the opportunity to play games and win prizes while enjoying live music. The shelters marketing coordinator says the event is...
wpde.com
MBFD hosts first ever Public Safety Day
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department hosts the first-ever Public Safety Say at the Coastal Grand Mall. Fire and police departments from both Horry and Georgetown Counties showed off their vehicles And demonstrated their capabilities. A simulation taught people how to deal with kitchen and...
wpde.com
'There's hope for tomorrow': Hundreds walk for suicide prevention in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Hundreds of people took part in the 12th annual Myrtle Beach Out of the Darkness Walk at Broadway At The Beach. The event was held to bring awareness to suicide prevention and raise money for mental health resources. While this walk only took place...
cohaitungchi.com
Lake Waccamaw State Park (11 Things We Love About It!)
Lake Waccamaw State Park in Columbus County is a small slice of beauty, running along part of the Carolina bay for which it is named. The bay’s 9,000 acres are joined by tons of lakeshore properties and two boat ramps. You are reading: Things to do in lake waccamaw...
1 hurt, 4 displaced after two-alarm house fire near Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Friday evening after a two-alarm house fire that displaced four people near Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 5:10 p.m. on Glenridge Road near Little River, HCFR said. One person was taken to a local hospital with […]
Horry County dealership bouncing back from new car shortage
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In July of this year, Grand Strand Nissan only had six new cars on their lot. Today, things are looking a lot different. Robbie Haynes, general manager of Grand Strand Nissan, said it is a massive improvement. “It’s definitely getting better,” Haynes said. “I mean, if you could tell when […]
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Dre
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 22-23 is Dre, an 11-year-old dog who was surrendered to the Grand Strand Humane Society. Dre is currently in foster care with a GSHS volunteer. “He loves everybody. He loves kids, dogs, cats, everybody. He’s just perfect,” said Kathy Robinson, spokesperson for […]
