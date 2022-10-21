ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Great Northern Mall shoppers celebrate ‘Malloween’ (gallery)

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - On Sunday, Great Northern Mall gave NE Ohioans an extra opportunity to celebrate the upcoming holiday. Costumes were welcome, and the event featured music and entertainment, face paints, crafts, a dog costume contest and more!. “Malloween is one of our traditions that the community really...
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is definitely not meant to be comprehensive!). Located on the eastside, this place serves great Italian cuisine, including pizzas that are made with fresh dough daily. They offer a variety of pizza sauces, including the traditional red sauce, the extra-cheesy asiago sauce, BBQ sauce, spicy diablo sauce, pesto, the spicy Rosie's sauce, and white sauce. If you're a meat-lover, check out the Cholesterol Monster, a red-sauce pie topped with pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham, meatballs, and provolone. You also can't go wrong with a classic Margherita pizza. If you're lactose-intolerant, check out their cheeseless veggie pie, which is topped with red sauce, broccoli, cauliflower, grilled eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, and arugula.
Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
