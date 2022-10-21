Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
More beautiful weather! How long it will last
Our stretch of unseasonably warm, sunny, and dry days continues.
Week ahead forecast: Unseasonably warm and bright
Our stretch of unseasonably warm, sunny and dry days continues. Repeat performance Monday as temperatures top 70. That’s at least 10 degrees above average.
FOX 8’s winter weather outlook is coming
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
What’s the chance that Cleveland will experience a ‘second summer’?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Greater Cleveland experienced its first bout of snow and graupel earlier this week, ushering in the first days of winter-like weather over the brisk night air. But come this weekend, temperatures are forecasted to climb back to the 70s, which many consider the temperature needed for a perfect day.
Great Northern Mall shoppers celebrate ‘Malloween’ (gallery)
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - On Sunday, Great Northern Mall gave NE Ohioans an extra opportunity to celebrate the upcoming holiday. Costumes were welcome, and the event featured music and entertainment, face paints, crafts, a dog costume contest and more!. “Malloween is one of our traditions that the community really...
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is definitely not meant to be comprehensive!). Located on the eastside, this place serves great Italian cuisine, including pizzas that are made with fresh dough daily. They offer a variety of pizza sauces, including the traditional red sauce, the extra-cheesy asiago sauce, BBQ sauce, spicy diablo sauce, pesto, the spicy Rosie's sauce, and white sauce. If you're a meat-lover, check out the Cholesterol Monster, a red-sauce pie topped with pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham, meatballs, and provolone. You also can't go wrong with a classic Margherita pizza. If you're lactose-intolerant, check out their cheeseless veggie pie, which is topped with red sauce, broccoli, cauliflower, grilled eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, and arugula.
Will Sunday’s high temps break records in NE Ohio or west Pa.?
High pressure over the Valley Sunday will lead to even warmer temperatures into Monday. Will there be any high temperature records broken in northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania?
Photos: Crews rescue horses buried in mud
Several rescue crews in Ashland County helped pull two horses buried in the mud.
Tires and brakes more expensive, harder to find heading into winter
CLEVELAND — Moe Hindey is the co-owner of CLE Auto Service. He’s been around plenty of wheel wells in his career. Brake rotors are also harder to find, due to supply chain issues. Jobs can take longer due to waiting for parts. Hindey said tires are more expensive...
Several residents displaced following Cleveland apartment fire
The Cleveland Division of Fire is investigating a fire that left six residents of an apartment building displaced on Saturday.
Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
Mission Possible: Short-sea shipping could increase jobs in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — You may have already heard the warnings to start your holiday shopping early this year. The effects of the pandemic, supply chain issues and now congestion at coastal ports could leave that “must have” holiday gadget or toy stranded miles away from area store shelves.
Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.
Kitchen’s open! Cleveland restaurants, bars with late-night food
Where once you could nosh at many a location, now places formerly known for keeping us fed late aren’t keeping their kitchens open.
Cleveland Police looking for missing 30-year-old man last seen Oct. 16
The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating a 30-year-old male, Anthony Mays II.
Many still without power in NE Ohio
Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio are waking up in the dark.
New Dunkin’ Donuts location coming to area
Work is already underway to clear the land to make way for the new Dunkin' Donuts location.
Activity happening around new Meijer in Trumbull Co.
Some flying activity is happening around the new Meijer at the Eastwood Mall Complex.
North High Brewing Has Closed its Beachwood Location
COhatch remains open, but the brewery is now an event space
Why have a 35-mph speed limit on the West Shoreway when most ignore it?
Why does the city of Cleveland have a 35-mph speed limit posted on the West Shoreway by Edgewater Park when most drivers continuously exceed that?. I’m a snowbird from Florida, and every spring when I return to Cleveland, I travel that roadway at 35 miles per hour and practically get run off the road by drivers passing me at speeds exceeding 50 mph.
