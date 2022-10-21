No. 2 Ohio State came out of its bye week with a 54-10 win over Iowa, notching its seventh win of the season and the fourth in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes didn’t look like themselves early on but came out for the second half with something to prove. Saturday was the first time a team had scored over 50 points on Iowa since Nov. 8, 2014, when Minnesota put up 51 points.

