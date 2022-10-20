Read full article on original website
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Wrong Person $1,800 on Zelle, Pleads With Them to Send It Back
Yung Joc mistakenly sent a random person nearly $2,000 via Zelle and is apparently having a hard time getting his paper back. Yesterday (Oct. 19), the rapper-turned-radio host shared his predicament with fans on Instagram. In the post, the "It's Goin' Down" rhymer shares a screenshot of texts he sent the person pleading with them to return his coins.
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Post Malone Injures Himself Again After Tripping Onstage – Watch
Post Malone has once again injured himself while turning up on his Twelve Carat Tour. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Post Malone's tour made a stop in Atlanta, where he performed at State Farm Arena for a packed crowd. In video footage of the show obtained by TikTok user edwinloseordraws, Posty is seen walking the length of the stage as he performs his hit single "Psycho." At one point, he trips on something onstage. He tries to continue but is clearly limping as he hops around in circles. He then falls down to one knee and appears to be examining his hurt leg.
Lil Baby Addresses Rumored Photo With Saweetie Following Quavo Breakup
Lil Baby is finally addressing whether he was the man pictured in a photo with Saweetie following her breakup with Quavo. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), TheShadeRoom shared an exclusive snippet from Lil Baby's upcoming interview on the Big Facts podcast with Big Bank and DJ Scream. During the clip, the "In a Minute" rhymer addressed persistent rumors that he was the person whose lap Saweetie was sitting on in the photo she posted after she and Quavo parted ways.
Drake and 21 Savage Collab Album Her Loss Dropping Next Week
Without much fanfare, Drake and 21 Savage have announced their collaborative album, titled Her Loss, will be dropping next week. On Saturday (Oct. 22), Drake released the music video for the fan-favorite track "Jimmy Cooks," featuring 21 Savage, and at the end of the visual, revealed in typographic letters, "HER LOSS - ALBUM BY DRAKE AND 21 SAVAGE - OCTOBER 28, 2022." Subsequently, Republic Records, Drizzy's distribution label, shared a screenshot of the announcement on their Twitter account.
Rubi Rose Pole Dances on Train, Operator Tells Her to Stop – Watch
Rubi Rose is trending on Twitter after posting video of a train operator warning her to stop pole dancing during the ride. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the former XXL Freshman shared a video on Twitter of herself working her clappas in some very short shorts on a pole inside a moving train that appears to be at an airport. In the clip, Rose first attempts to pull off a more difficult move before resulting to twerking while holding the pole. The Lexington, Ky. native continues dancing for several seconds, until a voice comes over the loudspeaker.
JoJo Siwa Transforms Into ‘Harry Potter’s Draco Malfoy For Epic Halloween Costume: Watch
The JoJo and BowBow Show Show star JoJo Siwa, 19, took to Instagram and TikTok to share her amazing Halloween costume on Oct. 25. The actress and singer revealed that she decided to dress up as Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter movie franchise. JoJo used the audio from the film to add an extra element to the iconic video. “This is Crabbe and Goyle. And I’m Malfoy, Draco Malfoy,” the TV personality mouthed. The costume included the famous Hogwarts black robe, a grey cardigan, a white button-up shirt, and a green tie that matched JoJo’s emerald eyes. To complete the look she also styled her platinum short blonde locks in a sleek back style just like the famous movie character.
Ashanti Breaks Silence on Irv Gotti, Says He Has ‘Lied About a Lot of Things’
Ashanti is finally telling her side of the story in regard to the drama sparked by Irv Gotti gloating about their alleged sexual relationship in a now-infamous episode of Drink Champs. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), Angie Martinez debuted a teaser for her upcoming interview with Ashanti for the Angie Martinez...
Lil Baby
DedicatedLil Baby’s rap moniker pales in comparison to the growth he’s experienced over the last five years. With his newly released third studio album prospering in streams, the Atlanta rapper’s music, business and outlook are steady elevating. There’s a war going on outside no rapper is safe...
Quavo and Takeoff Choose Nicki Minaj Over Cardi B on Drink Champs
Quavo and Takeoff were asked to choose between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B on the latest episode of Drink Champs and both Migos members went with Nicki. On Friday (Oct. 21), the podcast version of the new Drinks Champs interview with Unc and Phew debuted. During the podcast segment called Quick Time With Slime, where guest are required to make a choice between two things or take a shot of liquor, the duo was asked to pick between Bardi and the head Barb in charge. The question initially triggers a chuckle from the Atlanta rappers. After a short time to mull it over, Quavo responds first.
Kanye West, G.O.O.D. Music Not Signed to Def Jam Anymore – Report
Kanye West and his G.O.O.D. Music label's stint on Def Jam Recordings have both reportedly come to an end. On Monday (Oct. 24), The New York Times ran an article covering how Ye's recent media antics have caused several of his corporate allies to sever ties. The article notes that Kanye's label situation is in limbo, leaving his musical future uncertain. According to NYT, Ye's stint on Def Jam ended with the release of his Donda album last August. Kanye's most recent album, Donda 2, released in February, was not put on streaming services and was only available on Ye's stem player.
Is Playboi Carti Dropping Something Today?
Playboi Carti looks to actually be dropping something today. Late last night (Oct. 19), Carti added a link to the website for his Opium record label to his Instagram bio. The link leads to a white screen with a small countdown in the middle. The timer is set to end today at 6 p.m. EST. (Since this article's publication, the timer has had two hours added to it, moving its expiration to 8 p.m. EST.)
GloRilla Admits She Didn’t Know Foxes Were Real
GloRilla recently admitted she had no idea a fox was a real thing. On Thursday (Oct. 20), U.K. radio station KISS FM shared an interview with the buzzing Memphis rapper. During the chat, the topic of wild animals came up, specifically the abundance of foxes that apparently roam London. "We've...
Kendrick Lamar Paris Concert Livestream – How to Watch
We are hours away from Kendrick Lamar presenting his livestream concert in Paris. Kendrick Lamar's sold-out show at the Paris' Accor Arena, as part of his The Big Steppers Tour, is set to stream live exclusively through Amazon Music and Prime Video. What's even better, you can watch it for free.
Akon Explains How He Accidentally Gave French Montana a Fake Hublot Watch
Akon has finally explained how he accidentally gave French Montana a fake Hublot watch. In a video interview with Real 92.3’s The Cruz Show, which premiered on YouTube on Friday (Oct. 21), Akon addressed the fake watch controversy, saying he was unaware that he gifted French Montana a fake Hublot because—at the time—he wasn't knowledgeable on luxurious watches.
Travis Scott Settles First Astroworld Festival Lawsuit – Report
Travis Scott has reportedly settled the first of many lawsuits in connection to the mass casually event that occurred at the 2021 Astroworld Festival. On Thursday (Oct. 20), TMZ reported Travis Scott has settled out of court with the family of Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old man who lost his life at the annual concert. Acosta died from injuries he suffered in the crowd at the show after traveling from Washington state to Houston to see the rapper's huge festival. The amount of the settlement has not been disclosed. The family also sued Live Nation and others.
Drake Gets Roasted After Posting New Selfie
Drake is getting roasted after posting a new selfie on Instagram. This afternoon (Oct.19), Drake shared a series of photos in a carousel post on his Instagram page. A handful of the pics were from his surprise appearance during 21 Savage's performance last night at the Morehouse College and Spelman College homecoming. One photo features himself with Jack Harlow while another shows a dollar bill with LeBron James' face on it.
Quavo, Takeoff Say Migos Would Reunite With Offset for a Verzuz If the ‘Check Right’
There is clearly some turmoil in the Migos camp but Quavo and Takeoff say a reunion is possible, if only for one night. On Thursday (Oct. 20), N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast shared a snippet from the newly released interview with Quavo and Takeoff. The clip shows N.O.R.E. questioning the duo about participating in a Verzuz hits battle.
Travis Scott Responds to Kylie Jenner Cheating Rumors
Travis Scott is slamming rumors that he cheated on Kylie Jenner. On Saturday (Oct. 23), Travis Scott hopped on his Instagram Story to shut down rumors that he allegedly reunited with his reported ex-girlfriend, Rojean Kar, while he's still with his current love Kylie Jenner. In his since-deleted post, Trav...
50 Cent’s Son Marquise Says He Wants to Have Sit-Down With Fif
Following the drama that arose surrounding his child support comments, 50 Cent's 26-year-old son Marquise Jackson is ready to have a man-to-man conversation with his estranged father. On Thursday (Oct. 20), Marquise put up a post on Instagram sharing his thoughts on the current state of his relationship with 50...
