Post Malone has once again injured himself while turning up on his Twelve Carat Tour. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Post Malone's tour made a stop in Atlanta, where he performed at State Farm Arena for a packed crowd. In video footage of the show obtained by TikTok user edwinloseordraws, Posty is seen walking the length of the stage as he performs his hit single "Psycho." At one point, he trips on something onstage. He tries to continue but is clearly limping as he hops around in circles. He then falls down to one knee and appears to be examining his hurt leg.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO