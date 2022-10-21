ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
People

Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'

Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. Since she disappeared, friends appeared to have been in contact with the...
BOULDER, CO
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
TheDailyBeast

Suspect in California Family Kidnap Killing Had ‘Nasty’ Year-Long Feud With Victims, Sheriff Says

The suspect arrested in the cold-blooded kidnapping and murder of an eight-month-old baby, her parents, and her uncle had a yearlong feud with the victims, a sheriff said late Thursday.A farm worker found the bodies of infant Aroohi Dheri, her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27, father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and uncle Amadeep Singh, 39, in an almond orchard in a remote region of the San Joaquin Valley in California late Wednesday. They were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business in Merced on Monday morning.Convicted felon Jesus Salgado, 48, tried to kill himself the day after the relatives were abducted, authorities...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Glenn: FBI arrest shows America is becoming a DARK COUNTRY

We’re at risk of changing from one of history’s greatest countries to one of its darkest, Glenn says. And we’re already starting to see the signs of that transformation. One of those signs, Glenn explains, is the recent weaponization of not only the Department of Justice, but more specifically the FBI. In this clip, Glenn tells the story of ANOTHER pro-life protester who recently was taken from his home by the FBI after receiving a misdemeanor from local police for his involvement in a peaceful protest. This is OUT OF CONTROL!
Shine My Crown

New York Woman Shot in Head After Inviting Suspect to Her Home

By Xara Aziz. Eleven years after losing her son to gun violence, a New York mother is also dead in a graphic turn of events that led to her being shot and killed. Early Wednesday morning late last month, Nadine Davis-Russell, 62, answered a ring at her doorbell in her Staten Island apartment shortly before being shot in the head. A 43-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting, according to the NY Daily News.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Independent

Texas school administrator caught throwing student against wall: ‘My mind just kind of went blank’

A concerned mother released surveillance video she obtained from a Texas school showing a teacher throwing her child against a wall after an altercation.The incident occurred on 29 April at the GOALS Learning Centre in Round Rock, Texas, which is a school for students who suffer from emotional disturbances.Tatiana Alfano, the child’s mother, told Fox 7 Austin, that the school called her and informed her that her son had fallen and hit his head after yelling at his teachers.However, her son, 17-year-old Quintin Proctor, told his mother that a school administrator actually threw him into a wall. She requested...
ROUND ROCK, TX
rolling out

DC woman brutally thrown off bus after asking males to stop cussing (video)

Two men have been arrested after a mob of males attacked a woman and then threw her off a transit bus after she asked them to stop using curse words. A group of young men and possibly juveniles physically snatched Kyla Thurston out of her seat, beat and kicked her, and then ejected her from the metro bus in Washington, D.C. because she reprimanded them for shouting obscenities during the ride.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy