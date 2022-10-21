Read full article on original website
Paradise Post
Bay Area the only region in California where homes are selling for less than a year ago
Perhaps it was inevitable – what goes up, up, up, must come down eventually. Homes in the Bay Area are now selling for less than they were a year ago, the only part of California where that is true, as rising interest rates continue to throw cold water on the region’s once-scorching pandemic real estate market.
luxury-houses.net
Exquisite Country French Home in the highly sought after town of Atherton Listed for $16.5 Million
13150 Snowshoe Thompson Home in [County/City] for Sale. 54 Mulberry Ln, Atherton, California is meticulously maintained estate sits on over an acre of level, flat grounds and positioned on the lot to capture abundant light throughout the day. This Home in Atherton offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 54 Mulberry Lane, please contact Rich Bassin (Phone: 650-400-0502) & Sia Glafkides (Phone: 650-302-3333) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
‘This screws the sellers’: BMR owners say city pushing them to sell at big losses
When Simon and Amy Jansuk in 2018 won the San Francisco housing lottery for a Below Market Rate unit, it well and truly felt like winning the lottery. The couple and their two children were able to move from a (literally) toxic rental situation into a home of their own on Valencia Street. They landed the unit for $460,000 and, just like that, gained an elusive foothold in San Francisco real estate.
crowdfundinsider.com
Uphold Fastest Growing Private Company in SF Bay Area
Uphold has been named the fastest-growing private company in the San Francisco Bay area by the SF Business Times. Uphold is a Fintech that leverages blockchain technology for transfers and payments as well as cryptocurrency trading. Based in the UK, Uphold has an SF outpost as it builds upon its $4 billion in transactions, serving just about all countries and currencies, both retail and enterprise services. Uphold offers a white-label service and reportedly is serving over 30 million users.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area home prices continue decline
San Jose, CA - A staple of the Bay Area’s economic strength is faltering as the median home price in the region and across California has dropped. South Bay realtor, Renee Ross, has been trying to sell a small, 865 square foot, one-bedroom, one-bath home for nearly a month. Despite its Willow Glen address, there haven’t been any takers.
Housing activists to take to Bay Bridge in support of local tax measures
OAKLAND – Some Bay Area housing activists will ride bicycles across the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon and drop a banner in support of two tax measures. The measures in Berkeley and San Francisco, both identified as Measure M, would tax property owners who choose to leave their rental homes vacant rather than rent them out. The activists are taking to the bridge Sunday at 3 p.m. following a report by the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst's office. The report said the number of vacant homes in that city rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021 to as high as 61,000. "Not another empty unit while mothers with children remain unhoused," said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms 4 Housing and member of the Berkeley rent board commission. "Vacancy taxes are an important tool to making housing available and Berkeley in line with the human right to housing."Activists said that according to projections the measures will make thousands of new units available and raise millions of dollars in revenue.
Controversial Bay Area real estate tech unicorn Roofstock lays off 20% of staff
The company, valued at nearly $2 billion, did not specify whether employees will receive severance.
sanjoseinside.com
San Jose Expands Free WiFi to Two More Neighborhoods
San Jose has expanded its free community Wi-Fi program to include about 160,000 residents. The expansion is part of the city's "SJ Access Free Wi-Fi" program, which was launched in August 2020 and seeks to provide the widest possible free community coverage. The network is now available in neighborhoods near...
Slater 50/50 Opening Soon in San Jose
The restaurant is scheduled to open on October 26th at 11 am at the Westfield Oakridge mall, with a "buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line."
NBC Bay Area
What to Know: Toll Express Lanes on Bay Area Freeways
As workers return to the office, there's something different on the morning commute. While a lot of people were working from home for the last two years, some workers were using that time to finish up a big change to Highway 101. Where there used to be carpool lanes, now the Bay Area's newest express lanes give drivers the choice to fly past the traffic for a price.
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
sfstandard.com
Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area
Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
Oakland residents push for housing instead of Home Depot at vacant shopping center lot
"Nobody just walks to a Home Depot. You don't walk out carrying appliances."
Bay Area commuters see country's largest drop in travel times post-pandemic, data says
The city leads the nation in decreased travel times to work according to new census data.
AOL Corp
Landscapers find car buried decades ago in the yard of San Francisco Bay Area home
A car was found buried Thursday in the yard of a home in the affluent town of Atherton in the San Francisco Bay Area, police said. Landscapers working in the yard discovered the car around 8:50 a.m. It had been buried below 4 to 5 feet of dirt and was thought to have been there since the 1990s, police said.
richmondconfidential.org
Final days for HelloFresh in Richmond, more than 600 workers face layoffs
On Wednesday, HelloFresh will close the Richmond facility it opened in 2015, putting 611 people out of work. For Julio de Leon, a HelloFresh driver for the past three years, the closure means losing income his family needs and having to start over. “I depend on my HelloFresh check. And...
theeastcountygazette.com
The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the Most Popular City San Francisco
San Francisco is a fantastic metropolis that overflows with conveniences and entertainment options. People, restaurants, and nightlife spots come in all shapes and sizes. With every sizable metropolis, some locations are more secure than others. Dishonest people and bad actors indeed coexist in any community, but some regions seem to have a higher concentration of both, making it less safe to live in or visit.
Resident Causes $20 Million In Damage To California Building
He bit officers who tried to arrest him.
