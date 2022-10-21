ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semmes, AL

Man accused in Semmes rape case pleads not guilty

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z5oFl_0ih6QPkw00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A man accused of setting a woman up to be raped in Semmes has pleaded not guilty to his charges, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Elijah Maddox Persons, 18, was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, sexual torture, first-degree robbery, resisting arrest and attempting to elude. According to an arrest report, Persons was contacted by the female victim to purchase some marijuana. Persons allegedly put her in touch with a friend of his to make the sale.

Man who escaped sentence to Dominican Republic in 2006 found, brought back to Mobile

The female contacted the friend via Snapchat and made arrangements to meet near Whitestone Drive and Wards Lane. The victim said that the man didn’t come out of a home or vehicle but “came out of the woods.” The man then got in her car, pulled out a gun, demanded her belongings and sexually assaulted her. Afterward, the man gave her the car keys back, and she went to a gas station to call the police.

Detectives with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office located Persons where he was working off of Spice Pond Road in Semmes. Persons did not provide the name of the man he put in contact with the female. Persons and the female described the man as a tall white man with blonde curly hair. Persons was not able to give any other information to detectives besides the man’s Snapchat username.

Persons allegedly refused to cooperate with detectives to open his phone and provide information. Detectives said they believed Persons was intentionally trying to “conceal information due to his level of involvement in the circumstances.” Persons’ phone was taken by detectives.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Man allegedly shoots brother Sunday morning: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is searching for a man who they said shot his brother during an argument and fled the scene early Sunday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to Montlimar Apartments on Azalea Road at around 12:10 a.m., Sunday Oct. 23 for “one shot.” […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Devin Gales

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Devin Gales who Marshals say could be in the Whistler area. Devin GALES has a federal warrant for felon in possession […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bond set for man found guilty of Mobile murder in 2019

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been granted bond after he was found guilty on Oct. 20, 2022, of a murder that happened in 2019, according to court documents. David Cordero-Hernandez was found guilty in the 2019 murder of Tracie Dennis. He was acquitted of his abuse of a corpse charge. On Oct. 21, […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed in robbery in midtown Mobile Friday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers are investigating after a man was stabbed and robbed Friday night on Dauphin Street. It happened after 10 Friday night in midtown Mobile in the 1000 block of Dauphin Street near the Salvation Army. According to a Mobile Police spokesperson the victim was approached by an unknown man. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police hosting prescription take back day at headquarters Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department’s headquarters will serve as a collection site for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Take Back Day set for Saturday, Oct. 29. The nationally recognized day is to “prevent pill abuse and rid homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs,” according to the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police looking for man who broke into business

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who is accused of breaking into a local business. Officials said on Oct. 2, a man broke into LCS Restoration after the business had closed. The man, who was caught on surveillance video, appears to be pulling on […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting reported Saturday morning in Theodore

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Theodore. The Mobile County Crime Map shows at least two calls to 911 were made at about 7:30 Saturday morning to report a shooting on Kooiman Road. That’s south of I-10 just off Highway 90. Several Mobile Police vehicles were parked […]
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fatal Crash on Foley Beach Express

UPDATE: The Foley Police Chief identified the man killed in the crash on the Foley Beach Express as 91-year-old Thomas Carruth. Carruth was driving westbound on the Doc McDuffie Road in a 2006 GMC Envoy and collided with a 2015 Ford F350. A 2014 Ford Mustang was also involved in the crash. Foley, Alabama (WKRG) […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery on Mobile Highway. According to officials, they received a call around 7:30 p.m. Friday about an armed robbery of an individual. The call was on the 3000 block of Mobile Highway, near North X Street. A man allegedly […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Homeowners notice man mid-robbery on game cameras: Atmore Police

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man was arrested during a burglary in progress after homeowners noticed the man on their game cameras, according to Atmore police officers.  Jackson Stallworth, 63, was charged with Possession of Burglary Tools, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Trespass Third Degree.  On Oct. 17, Atmore police officers responded to the 200 […]
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

George Co. Schools Police receive grant for tactical gear

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) –  School resource officers (SRO) in George County have new equipment after receiving a $2,500 grant from Singing River Electric. Funds from the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Grant purchased laptop computers, reflective vests, handcuffs and firearm holsters. The district added two additional officer positions over the summer. In addition to the police […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Friday night crash kills two from Bay Minette: ALEA

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say two people are dead following a crash Friday night on Highway 225, six miles north of Bay Minette. According to a news release a 1991 Toyota pickup was hit from behind by a 2021 Dodge Ram at about 6:40 Friday evening. The […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

60K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy