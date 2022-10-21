Read full article on original website
Man shot, woman stabbed in Southeast Portland home, suspect in custody
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot, and a woman was stabbed in a house on 156th Avenue in Southeast Portland at about 5 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers responded and were able to get the victims out of the house and to ambulances....
Suspect arrested in NE Portland homicide
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of James Harris, 54, whose body was found in Northeast Portland earlier this month. The Portland Police Bureau on Monday announced that Zachary Tyler Hackman, 22, was arrested on Sunday and booked on an unrelated warrant. He was also charged with Second Degree Murder, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Abuse of a Corpse.
Vancouver Police investigate shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting in Northeast Vancouver early Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at about 4:45 a.m. As they arrived, they got another call from a man who reported that he had shot two people who pulled a...
Vancouver police say it’s unclear how 15-year-old was shot in the leg
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver police are investigating what led to an early Monday morning shooting that left a15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said they responded to Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive for reports of shots fired. People we spoke with said it’s a pretty safe area, but feel like incidents like this are on the rise.
Deputy stabs man in hospital emergency department after man tries to take gun
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy stabbed a man on civil hold at a hospital after the man charged and tried to take the deputy’s firearm. Just before 3 a.m. at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center’s Emergency Department, the man was going through the hospital admissions process when he charged the deputy and tried to take his firearm, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s office.
Crash in Clackamas Co. leaves 2 dead, one hospitalized
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man and a child are dead and another child is hospitalized after a crash in unincorporated Clackamas County on Sunday. According to a statement from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 5 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 29000 block of S. Dryland Road where they found a pickup truck that had rolled down an embankment and hit a tree, trapping its occupants inside.
Man injured, multiple cars hit in shooting in north Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of North Failing Street. When they arrived, they found multiple parked cars that were hit.
UPDATE: 15-year-old boy missing from Vancouver Sunday was located.
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police said they found a 15-year-old boy reported missing from Vancouver on Sunday, according to the Vancouver Police Department. No further information was released. Identifying information has been removed from this story to protect privacy.
Camas trail runner found dead after Search & Rescue Operation
CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old runner from Camas was found dead early Sunday morning after a search that began Friday evening, according to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office. The search for Nick Wells began Friday evening after his wife reported that her husband had gone trail...
Hillsboro fire heavily damages former restaurant
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire in Hillsboro damaged a business on Oak Street Sunday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at about 10 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting 10-foot flames and heavy black smoke coming from the back and roof of the building. Fearing the building might collapse,...
Animals at Oregon Zoo get in the spirit at ‘Howloween’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo is welcoming families to dress up in their favorite costumes and experience “Howloween” beginning on Sunday. The Halloween-themed event is running this Sunday and Monday and Oct. 28-31. Animals are also enjoying Halloween-themed treats. The Oregon Zoo said children are encouraged...
Mayor Wheeler seeks public’s input on new homeless plan
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office wants to know what you think about their new homeless plan before this Wednesday. Last Friday, the mayor outlined the plan which proposes to open three new designated homeless camping sites and ban camping in unsanctioned areas. The mayor’s office says the plan will also increase access to emergency shelters and safe rest villages.
Ayo Elise checks out Holidays on Franklin to see a Vancouver neighborhood’s scary Halloween makeover
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Spooky season is upon us which means giant skeletons, werewolves, witches and more are popping up in neighborhoods everywhere, especially the one on Franklin Street. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise went to a neighborhood on Franklin Street in Vancouver to check out their incredible Halloween makeover.
EF-0 tornado brings hail, tears up bushes, blows off siding near Sandy
SANDY Ore. (KPTV) - A weak tornado touched down on Saturday afternoon near Sandy, according to the National Weather Service. Many in Cherryville, a community east of Sandy, were stunned when they looked out their windows shortly after 4:30 p.m. to see what the NWS classified on Sunday as an EF-0 tornado. EF-0 tornadoes have wind speeds between 65 and 85 miles per hour and tend to cause minimal damage.
Portland Thorns advance to NWSL Final to face off with Kansas City
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Thorns have punched their ticket to the NWSL Final to face off with the Kansas City Current this weekend, and so have fans. “There’s nothing like supporting your team at a championship level,” says Thorns fan and Westview High School teacher, Luke Fritz.
High winds blow over massive tree in SE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The wind was whipping in southeast Portland Friday night, and it was so strong it took down Cheri Anderson’s massive tree off Southeast Harold Street. “It felt like ‘the Wizard of Oz,’ frankly,” Anderson said. “I’ve never experienced that kind of wind before! It was crazy.”
Fall-like weather finally returns to the Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — It’s finally here. After a long, hot, and dry summer, rain and fall-like weather finally made its way to the Pacific Northwest. The rain arrived last Friday afternoon and it also brought strong winds. A ring doorbell camera caught a tree toppling over in a Southeast Portland neighborhood early Saturday. Luckily no one was injured but it did remind neighbors in the area that the weather finally changed to align with the Fall season. Jeff Anderson lives in Milwaukie and said he is happy the rain is back, but he does have one complaint for mother nature.
Thorns advance to the NWSL championship after 2-1 win over San Diego
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Thorns faced this home semi-final match Sunday, after losing in the same spot one year ago. The 10th year of the evolving league is growing rivalries and this new one with the San Diego Wave has been strong all along the West Coast this season.
