Read full article on original website
Related
Mutiny in Putin's ranks? Conscripts drafted into Ukraine war 'threaten to topple Russian regime over spluttering invasion'
Dozens of mobilised soldiers have staged an extraordinary mutiny against Vladimir Putin amid mounting unrest over the spluttering Ukraine invasion. In footage taken inside a military camp, one uniformed conscript earns raucous cheers from his peers after suggesting soldiers should topple their leaders. The unnamed reservist spoke about the lack...
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Indigenous Guarani live in deepening poverty in Brazil
In the middle of a football match on an improvised dirt pitch in southern Brazil, a famished young Indigenous boy abruptly abandons the game, throws a stick into the sky and fells a bird. Of the 725 Indigenous lands identified in Brazil, 237 are still awaiting official recognition as reservations, according to the Socio-Environmental Institute (ISA). app/jhb/mdl
‘Worst Is Yet to Come’ for Retailers Facing Recession
Bankruptcies could pile up in the retail sector in the months ahead, according to BDO restructuring expert David Berliner. Several names in fashion and home have already run into financial trouble or seem to be flirting with a bankruptcy filing. A renovation last year couldn’t prevent 66-year-old family-owned home goods retailer Rotmans from closing its doors when CEO Steve Rotman announcement his retirement this month. In July, Altmeyer Home Stores filed for bankruptcy Chapter 7 and liquidated. Olympia Sports’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy liquidated inventory and closed all 35 stores. A continent away, a court-ordered shutdown distributed Camaïeu’s assets to pay the 40-year-old French...
Comments / 0