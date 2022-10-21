Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Shoplifting suspect crashes, rolls U-Haul after fleeing officers in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A shoplifting suspect was arrested after hitting another car and being trapped under a U-Haul in Grants Pass on Saturday. The Grants Pass Police Department said it began with a report of a man who left a store with more than $1,000 in merchandise. The suspect was seen by store security leaving in a large U-Haul truck. Officers found the U-Haul in a parking lot and tried a maneuver to prevent the driver from leaving. The driver did not stop and rammed a patrol car while driving away.
klamathsports.net
Vikings remain undefeated; outlast Hornets, 44-36
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Friday, Hill O’Brien Field was ground zero for the biggest matchup in the 4A when the then #2 ranked Henley Hornets (7-1, 4-1) hosted the #1 ranked Mazama Vikings (8-0, 5-0). More than bragging rights were on the line as both teams entered as the only undefeated teams in the 4A but only one would leave with sole possession of first place in the Big Sky Conference.
