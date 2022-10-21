ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Hinton Railroad Days in Full Swing

By Austin Simms
 4 days ago
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) -Today kicked off the start of the annual four-day Railroad Days festival in Hinton. After a brief pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival has returned in full force. Hinton mayor Jack Scott and a host of other event staff were at the Hinton train station ready to greet and hand out festival brochures to the estimated 1,000 passengers on the Autumn Colors Express.

The first day of the festival featured a whole host of vendors, live music, and multiple trains passing by the Hinton train station. The weather was decent for those in attendance as the sun was shining bright throughout the day and the temperature was somewhat comfortable compared to what the area has seen the past few days.

This year’s festival consists of a multitude of vendors such as Lewisburg-based Glendora’s Soaps which has been in business for nearly a year now. This is their first go-around at Railroad Days and the husband and wife duo said that their first day at the festival was a success. Bonnie and Scot Mitchell work together as a team to make the business what it is, “I basically do the making of the product and he takes care of the IT and financial parts,” Bonnie said.

While Scot is working out things behind the scenes, Bonnie is busy crafting her homemade soaps that come in 39 different scents. Glendora’s Soaps has scents for both men and women and they will be set up during the remainder of the festival, so you have three more chances to check out Glendora’s Soaps and all of the other vendors at the Hinton Railroad Days Festival.

For a full festival schedule and vendors list, please visit the Hinton Railroad Days Facebook page.

