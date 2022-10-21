Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Restaurant Closed During COVID Returns to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Letting Your Story Out: NaNoWriMo 2022Suzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
New Proposed HOV Lanes at the I-10 and Loop 101 Intersection Highlight Increased TrafficMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Highway Closings in Phoenix Over the WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Buckeye nonprofit offers cancer patients free wigs
Man dead, seven injured after shooting at a house party in north Phoenix. A man is dead, and seven others are hurt after a shooting in a southwest Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. Possible voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes in Mesa. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. On Saturday night, there...
AZFamily
Clean cuts and retro mustache styles for men are a good look for ‘Movember’
PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Style your hair with a clean, close cut in the back and more length on top for an Avant Garde look. Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa | 20821 M Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.
AZFamily
The Wigwam resort is ‘the beating heart of Arizona’s arid landscapes’
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Arizona State Parks & Trails and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Arizona State Parks & Trails, visit AZStateParks.com. LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) -...
AZFamily
Black Eyed Peas coming to Phoenix Nov. 30
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Get ready to feel that “Boom Boom Pow” in Phoenix with the Black Eyed Peas at the end of November!. The celebrated group is dropping by the Celebrity Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 30 with Nicky Youre as the opening act for the show. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. here. The Black Eyed Peas are celebrating more than 20 years of music, having earned six Grammys and sold more than 35 million albums.
AZFamily
Phoenix area residents flock to the 15th annual Paul's Car Wash!
Officials say the man grabbed the girl's shoulder to stop her from walking. The increases happened across all three cities, Phoenix, Tempe, and Mesa, with the most dramatic rise in Phoenix. 15th annual Paul's Car Wash raises over $200K!. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Volunteers washed nearly 700 cars and...
AZFamily
Another breezy day in the Valley
EBeauty gives free wigs to women with hair loss conditions and those undergoing cancer treatment. Man dead, seven injured after shooting at a house party in north Phoenix. A man is dead, and seven others are hurt after a shooting in a southwest Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. Possible voter intimidation...
AZFamily
Woman rescued off Papago Park trail by Phoenix, Tempe Fire rescue crews
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An injured woman was rescued off of Papago Park mountain trail by Phoenix and Tempe fire rescue crews Sunday morning. A 32-year-old woman called 911, reporting that she had hurt herself and had collapsed on the mountain, unable to get off of the trail. Technical rescue crews started heading up the trail around 9 a.m. and found the woman. Officials say she may have broken her ankle but was otherwise okay.
AZFamily
AZFAMILY | Phoenix, Tempe fire crews rescue woman off Papago Park trail
On Saturday night, there was a group of four people watching the ballot box in Mesa, and two were armed with concealed handguns. The high country, including Flagstaff, is under a high wind warning till 11 a.m. on Sunday. Woman hospitalized, dogs dead from house fire in north Phoenix. Updated:...
AZFamily
Man dead, seven injured after shooting at a house party in north Phoenix
EBeauty gives free wigs to women with hair loss conditions and those undergoing cancer treatment. On Saturday night, there was a group of four people watching the ballot box in Mesa, and two were armed with concealed handguns. Phoenix, Tempe fire crews rescue woman off Papago Park trail. Updated: 13...
AZFamily
Woman hospitalized, dogs dead from house fire in north Phoenix
EBeauty gives free wigs to women with hair loss conditions and those undergoing cancer treatment. Man dead, seven injured after shooting at a house party in north Phoenix. A man is dead, and seven others are hurt after a shooting in a southwest Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. Possible voter intimidation...
AZFamily
Vote for Halo Animal Rescue pets in national HOWL-oween contest
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Halloween is right around the corner, and this year you can help out Halo Animal Rescue at the same time!. Dogs are getting more and more into the spooky spirit, thanks to all kinds of pet-tailored costumes found throughout various pet and retail stores. This year, Vintage Wine Estates’ Bar Dog Wines is working with the animal rescue to raise money and drive adoptions with its annual HOWL-OWEEN costume contest.
AZFamily
Chandler police cracking down on jaywalkers through educational programs
Paul's Car Wash ended on a high note and brough a week full of fun!. Middle school girl nearly kidnapped as she was walking after school in Phoenix. Officials say the man grabbed the girl's shoulder to stop her from walking. Mesa smoke shop employees arrested for selling thousands of...
AZFamily
Possible voter intimidation being investigated in Maricopa County
Whether you're buying used or new, there are some things you need to know before you ditch the gas pump for a plug-in. ARMLS data also shows monthly home sales are down 29% in the Phoenix metro area, compared to last September. Buckeye nonprofit offers cancer patients free wigs. Updated:...
AZFamily
Waterford Upstart helps you prepare your child for kindergarten
PHOENIX (Waterford Upstart) - Waterford Upstart is an online early learning program that teaches children the basic skills they need to excel in reading, math, and science -- all in as little as 15 minutes a day. And it’s free.
AZFamily
A cool, dry week ahead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The cold front that swept into the state over the weekend has left behind a deep pool of cool air. As a result, afternoon temperatures on Monday were mainly in the 70s in the deserts, and we’ll probably stay in the 70s for highs on Tuesday afternoon as well. The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a low in the low-50s for Sky Harbor Tuesday morning, but most locations will be in the 40s. That’s pretty chilly by desert standards!
AZFamily
Report missing loved ones to Phoenix police during “Missing in Arizona Day”
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department is hosting its 9th annual “Missing in Arizona Day” on Saturday. The event will be an opportunity for community members to talk with detectives and make detailed police reports for any loved ones who have gone missing. The event will...
AZFamily
Woman dead after being shot by teen playing with gun at Mesa mall, police say
Cochise County Board of Supervisors votes in favor of hand counting ballots. The board approved hand counting ballots ahead of the November election with a 2-1 vote. Woman, 31 dogs dead after house fire in north Phoenix. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The owner of the dogs, 86-year-old Marilyn Pauley,...
AZFamily
Multiple people injured after shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say multiple people are injured after a shooting at a home in south Phoenix Saturday night. Around 9 p.m. police were called to a home in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road after reports of gunfire. When they got on the scene they found multiple people injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
AZFamily
Come out and show support for the last day of Paul's Car Wash!
Paul's Car Wash ended on a high note and brough a week full of fun!. Middle school girl nearly kidnapped as she was walking after school in Phoenix. Officials say the man grabbed the girl's shoulder to stop her from walking. Data shows increase in crime on Phoenix light rail.
AZFamily
New public transit bus Fiesta Buzz launches Mesa routes
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Fiesta Buzz, a brand new public transit bus by Valley Metro, has arrived in Mesa. The new network will connect the Fiesta District, Asian District, and Mesa Riverview on a route circulating every 30 minutes. Other stops along its route are Mesa Community College (MCC), Banner Desert Hospital, Mekong Plaza, and Sloan Park. Travel time is 25 minutes from end to end of the circulation. Service will be offered Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. until midnight and on Saturdays from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.
