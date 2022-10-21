PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The cold front that swept into the state over the weekend has left behind a deep pool of cool air. As a result, afternoon temperatures on Monday were mainly in the 70s in the deserts, and we’ll probably stay in the 70s for highs on Tuesday afternoon as well. The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a low in the low-50s for Sky Harbor Tuesday morning, but most locations will be in the 40s. That’s pretty chilly by desert standards!

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO