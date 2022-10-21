ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, OH

HS Roundup: Hiland knocks out Rosecrans volleyball; Sheridan girls fall

By Times Recorder
 4 days ago
Volleyball

Hiland 25, 25, 25, Rosecrans 6, 7, 14: The second-seeded Hawks (20-3) leaned on strong net play to dominate the 15th-seeded Bishops (5-18) and won their sixth sectional title in seven years in the Division IV sectional final.

Haley Yoder had 24 service points, Ava Troyer hit 14 kills with four blocks and Callie Kafuman added 10 kills to lead Hiland, which will face Malvern in a district semifinal on Oct. 26.

No leaders were available for Rosecrans.

Girls Soccer

Division II

Unioto 5, Sheridan 0: The fourth-seeded Tanks shut out the 13th-seeded Generals in the sectional final.

Unioto advances to Vincent Warren on Oct. 24. No other information was available.

