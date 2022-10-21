NEW ORLEANS -- The Pelicans lost Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson to injuries Sunday in a 122-121 overtime loss to the Jazz. Williamson took a hard fall with 8:07 left in the fourth quarter when his dunk attempt was blocked by Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson. Williamson, who had just blocked Clarkson's shot on the other end, thought he had a breakaway slam and cocked back the ball with his left hand. Clarkson was able to get his hand on the ball, and Williamson took a fall, landing on his backside.

