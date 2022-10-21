Read full article on original website
Pelicans lose Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson to injury in loss
NEW ORLEANS -- The Pelicans lost Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson to injuries Sunday in a 122-121 overtime loss to the Jazz. Williamson took a hard fall with 8:07 left in the fourth quarter when his dunk attempt was blocked by Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson. Williamson, who had just blocked Clarkson's shot on the other end, thought he had a breakaway slam and cocked back the ball with his left hand. Clarkson was able to get his hand on the ball, and Williamson took a fall, landing on his backside.
Steve Nash 'proud' of Ben Simmons' bounce-back after rough 1st game
NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash said he was "proud of" Ben Simmons for the way the talented swingman bounced back in Friday night's 109-105 win over the Toronto Raptors after a poor showing in the Nets' season opener. "A step up for Ben," Nash said after seeing...
Brandon Ingram in concussion protocol; Zion Williamson questionable
METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is in the NBA's concussion protocol after colliding with a teammate in Sunday's 122-121 overtime loss to the Utah Jazz, the team announced Monday. There is no timetable for Ingram's return; he will have to clear a series of steps to...
3-point shooting sinks Lakers again; Russell Westbrook benched late
LOS ANGELES -- Lakers coach Darvin Ham benched Russell Westbrook for the final three possessions of L.A.'s 106-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, and Ham was unflinching when asked if he'd have to manage any fallout with the point guard from his decision. "We don't have time...
Kevin Durant heaps praise on Grizzlies' 'unique' Ja Morant
MEMPHIS -- Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant had high praise for Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, noting that the 23-year-old point guard is "doing some stuff that we've never seen before." When asked prior to Monday's game against the Grizzlies if Morant's game reminded him of anyone, Durant said...
Surprise touchdown scorers, broken Buccaneer parlays and more bad beats
From fantasy jaw droppers to real life wallet poppers, it was another unpredictable weekend for every single one of us. It's time to take our weekly stroll down memory lane and fill some buckets with tears of joy and pain. Fantasy follies. Peyton. Hendershot. How many of you just read...
