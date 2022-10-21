ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Pelicans lose Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson to injury in loss

NEW ORLEANS -- The Pelicans lost Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson to injuries Sunday in a 122-121 overtime loss to the Jazz. Williamson took a hard fall with 8:07 left in the fourth quarter when his dunk attempt was blocked by Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson. Williamson, who had just blocked Clarkson's shot on the other end, thought he had a breakaway slam and cocked back the ball with his left hand. Clarkson was able to get his hand on the ball, and Williamson took a fall, landing on his backside.
UTAH STATE
ESPN

Brandon Ingram in concussion protocol; Zion Williamson questionable

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is in the NBA's concussion protocol after colliding with a teammate in Sunday's 122-121 overtime loss to the Utah Jazz, the team announced Monday. There is no timetable for Ingram's return; he will have to clear a series of steps to...
METAIRIE, LA
ESPN

Kevin Durant heaps praise on Grizzlies' 'unique' Ja Morant

MEMPHIS -- Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant had high praise for Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, noting that the 23-year-old point guard is "doing some stuff that we've never seen before." When asked prior to Monday's game against the Grizzlies if Morant's game reminded him of anyone, Durant said...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy