Benjamin Mendy ‘victim’ claims she was branded fat by England star Raheem Sterling

AN alleged victim has told the Benjamin Mendy rape trial she was branded fat by England star Raheem Sterling.

The woman said the pair clashed at a party, one of several she attended along with Premier League players.

Asked if former Manchester City star Sterling, 27, called her fat, she responded: “Yes.”

Her friend was said to have retaliated by calling the star, now with Chelsea, a “four-foot gnome”.

The incident was referred to at the trial of Man City ace Mendy and his pal Louis Matturie, 41.

The woman says she was 18 when Matturie groped her at one party.

Both Mendy, 28, and Matturie deny a string of rape and other charges.

The trial continues at Chester crown court.