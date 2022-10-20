ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Benjamin Mendy ‘victim’ claims she was branded fat by England star Raheem Sterling

By Sarah Ridley
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t3Ofh_0ih6P5T600

AN alleged victim has told the Benjamin Mendy rape trial she was branded fat by England star Raheem Sterling.

The woman said the pair clashed at a party, one of several she attended along with Premier League players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02KTRc_0ih6P5T600
An alleged victim has told the Benjamin Mendy rape trial she was branded fat by England star Raheem Sterling Credit: Andy Kelvin / Kelvinmedia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vmfgJ_0ih6P5T600
Asked if former Man City star Sterling called her fat, the alleged victim responded: 'Yes' Credit: Reuters

Asked if former Manchester City star Sterling, 27, called her fat, she responded: “Yes.”

Her friend was said to have retaliated by calling the star, now with Chelsea, a “four-foot gnome”.

The incident was referred to at the trial of Man City ace Mendy and his pal Louis Matturie, 41.

The woman says she was 18 when Matturie groped her at one party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42UXNb_0ih6P5T600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vSxGh_0ih6P5T600

Both Mendy, 28, and Matturie deny a string of rape and other charges.

The trial continues at Chester crown court.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Piers Morgan claims Cristiano Ronaldo turned down £130m Saudi move as he leaps to defence of Man United outcast amid reports no club wants to sign him on a free

Piers Morgan has leaped to the defence of Cristiano Ronaldo after recent reports suggested no club wanted to sign the Portuguese star this summer. Ronaldo has come under huge scrutiny this week after leaving the bench early in the midweek win against Tottenham before manager Erik ten Hag revealed he refused to come on.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Roy Keane claims Manchester United star has ‘had enough’ and ‘lost his head’

Roy Keane admits Cristiano has “had enough” and that he “lost his head” after walking down the tunnel before the end of Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham midweek. Erik Ten Hag has banished Ronaldo to train with the Under-21s and left the legendary Portuguese out of the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday. But Keane defended Ronaldo’s behaviour and even criticised Ten Hag, questioning the Dutch tactician’s wisdom behind attempting to send Ronaldo on with “two or three minutes to go”.“He [Ten Hag] is disappointed Ronaldo didn't want to go on. Walking down the tunnel, he's been punished. He's...
HollywoodLife

Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos

Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE - 'I never beat Alex. I don't understand why she said these things about me': Alex Scott's father hits back at her claims he 'bullied and abused' her as he insists he 'was strict but never violent'

Alex Scott's father has hit backs at her claims that he bullied and abused her during a traumatic childhood, insisting that he was strict - but not violent. The BBC football pundit describes her father Tony Scott as a 'controlling violent drunk' who was 'stupidly cruel' and that she and her brother would frequently hear him beating their mother - with one incident so violent that she believed that she had died.
People

90 Day Fiancé: Michael Is 'Done' and Demands Angela 'Get Out' After Exes Are Restrained in Violent Face-Off

In Sunday's episode, Angela ripped parts off Michael's car when she arrived unannounced at his home in Nigeria Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi may be done for good after their latest confrontation on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? During Sunday's episode, Angela's unannounced arrival at Michael's family's home in Nigeria went sideways quickly after she started damaging his car when Michael would not answer the door. "Michael, come out. She's taking your car apart," Angela's friend Rene yelled into the house. "Tell him I'll break the windows next. You...
Yardbarker

Real Madrid join Barcelona in race to sign Man United star

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has emerged as one of the most important players under Erik ten Hag and now, the Portuguese defender has attracted the interest of several giants across Europe. Dalot is the only outfield player at United to have started all games in all competitions – such...
tennisuptodate.com

"Maybe it's time to blame Patrick Mouratoglou" - Tennis fans react to Simona Halep doping ban

Simona Halep has been provisionally banned from tennis after testing positive for a banned and tennis fans were left stunned. The tennis community was turned upside down when the news about Halep's doping scandal came out. The Romanian player tested positive for a banned substance earlier this year with traces of it found after her US Open round one loss to Daria Snigur.
Yardbarker

"I would never tell my daughters to tank a match" - When Richard Williams denied rumours of pre-deciding all-Williams clashes

At the 1999 Lipton Championships, Venus and Serena Williams faced off in their first final match, and there were rumours that the outcome had been predetermined. Even though Venus Williams and Serena Williams had crossed paths numerous times, their first encounter was in 1999. Venus prevailed in that match in three sets, although she had a very peculiar second set in which her performance suffered greatly.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
838K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy