TikToker swears off Shein after she receives a beaten-up, moldy leather top

When it comes to Shein, be prepared for the unexpected.

A young woman ordered a top from the fast-fashion company and was disgusted by what she found inside her package — to the point where she is no longer a customer.

“Everyone says to order from Shein but they don’t talk about the s–t that you get with it like this,” TikToker Heather said in a video she posted last year that recently resurfaced.

Unfortunately, she didn’t know you cannot expect the highest quality when ordering from a website that sells items for under $10.

As she’s unboxing her order, Heather finds the black leather falling apart and a white material that she identifies as mold in her comments.

She confesses that she’s going to throw up from how gross the top’s condition is.

Some loyal Shein customers commented on the video saying, “I’ve ordered from Shein for years and thankfully this has never happened to me😂” and “I order every week and I never ever got anything like this ever.”

Heather was shocked when she received the damaged product. Tiktok/honeyhez

She ordered a black leather top and did not expect it to arrive the way it did. Tiktok/honeyhez

Another person who was wronged by Shein shared, “I got my package and the inside was fully drenched.”

Heather went back and forth with a few people who don’t believe the package arrived damaged.

One person commented, “I doubt they would send you something like that.”

But Heather shared her experience with Shein, and the viral video, which accumulated over 1 million views, proved to be enough evidence for the company, and she was issued a full refund.

“Since then I haven’t ordered anything from them, I’ve been too scared to get the same type of disgusting product!😂” Heather told The Post.

Fast fashion isn’t for everyone, but definitely not for Heather.