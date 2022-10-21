EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Camp Jordan was a lively place on Saturday. Saturday was the inaugural fall festival for the city at Camp Jordan. East Ridge had the desire to begin this event after the success of their centennial celebration last year. East Ridge Mayor Brian Williams said that, “We had so many vendors, and so many people that loved participating, they encouraged us to possibly start a fall festival. I went to the Parks and Rec Director and they made this happen. This is a great event. We’ve actually got more vendors at this first fall festival than we had at the centennial. So we just love having crafts, vendors, food trucks. Seeing all of the citizens and visitors to our city to enjoy a beautiful day and a musical event.”

