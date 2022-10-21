Read full article on original website
Related
WDEF
Groundbreaking Held at North River Industrial Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A once bustling industrial heart of Chattanooga is soon to be busy again. The North River Industrial Park off of Access Road in Hixson had its groundbreaking ceremony this morning. The Park will be on the site of the former DuPont plant that was open for 60...
WDEF
Chattanooga Skate Park Hosts Quad Competition
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Cue up some Avril Lavigne because the skaters ruled the day at the Chattanooga Skate Park on Saturday. The third annual Chattanooga Quad Competition featured skaters showing off their skills at various skating competitions such as half pipe, big air, and the full course run. This event is a part of the Skate Park Project’s desire to grow the Chattanooga skating community and improve or build a new skate park in the Scenic City.
WDEF
East Ridge Holds First Ever Fall Festival
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Camp Jordan was a lively place on Saturday. Saturday was the inaugural fall festival for the city at Camp Jordan. East Ridge had the desire to begin this event after the success of their centennial celebration last year. East Ridge Mayor Brian Williams said that, “We had so many vendors, and so many people that loved participating, they encouraged us to possibly start a fall festival. I went to the Parks and Rec Director and they made this happen. This is a great event. We’ve actually got more vendors at this first fall festival than we had at the centennial. So we just love having crafts, vendors, food trucks. Seeing all of the citizens and visitors to our city to enjoy a beautiful day and a musical event.”
WDEF
Vehicle Fire Spreads to Home in East Brainerd
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Fire Department reported that they responded to a house fire on the 16-hundred block Southernwood Drive in East Brainerd. Firefighters say that a vehicle caught on fire and the fire spread to the house. The fire department was able to put out the fire quickly, limiting damage as the fire only went up the vinyl siding and into the attic of the house. No injuries were reported.
WDEF
TVFCU hosting career fair for entry and high-level positions
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Oct. 24, 2022) — Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) is hosting a career fair on Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The BX – Brainerd Baptist Church’s multi-use meeting facility. A variety of both entry and high-level positions are available including...
WDEF
Chattanooga turnover Mercer to victory
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Chattanooga jumped out to a 17-0 lead early in the first quarter thanks to three Mercer turnovers and the Mocs rod high winning 41-21 to give themselves the inside track to a SoCon title. The eighth-ranked Chattanooga Mocs forced six turnovers in all including a pick 6...
WDEF
“Fire Up The Fields” Lights Up Sculpture Fields
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The night was bright at the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park on Saturday Night. The annual “Fire Up Thé Fields Sculpture Burn” Saw a 40 foot sculpture crafted by renown artist Andrew Nigh burned to the ground to great applause. The event, inspired in part by Burning Man, is designed to bring awareness to the Sculpture Fields which has only been open since 2016 since it was converted from a city dump.
WDEF
National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, UTC offers a prevention program aimed at childcare centers
It is National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week and UTC wants to remind the public of a program they offer that ensures your child’s safety from lead poisoning at their childcare center. National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week runs this year from October 23rd to the 29th. In Chattanooga, UTC’s Department...
WDEF
Southern Adventist University Students Provide Free Car Inspections
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A dozen automotive mechanical students at Southern Adventist University gave free inspection checks on cars to anyone who dropped by the Samaritan Center in Ooltewah.The event not only provided free car checks but also took donations for the Samaritan Center. Dale Walters, an instructor for the auto...
WDEF
Signal Mountain House Fire Destroys More than a Million Dollars in Property
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WDEF)- A house fire on Sunday morning destroyed a home on Signal Mountain. Signal Mountain firefighters responded to the home in the 33-hundred block of Cloudcrest Trail shortly before 6:30 a-m when the homeowner reported their house was on fire. When they arrived, they found that the home was engulfed in flames on all sides and up to the roof.
WDEF
What’s Right With Our Schools: Skyuka Hall Library and Resource Center
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – Even as technology continues to evolve, it’s hard to find a more effective learning tool than a good book. Skyuka Hall’s new Media Center has plenty of those, but that’s only the beginning. Dr. Ronald Yother is the Head of School and...
WDEF
Chattanooga Red Wolves Advance to the USL League One Playoff Semifinals
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- It took several efforts on target from both sides and a 0-0 ending after regulation but Red Wolves win 1-0 after a 100th minute goal by Rafael Mentzingen. The club’s second ever playoff matchup saw Red Wolves beat Union Omaha in the first round of the USL...
WDEF
Man Killed in Highway 153 Hit-and-Run
Chattanooga Police are asking that anyone with information about the early morning incident to call them. About 2 A.M. police responded to 5400 block of highway 153 on a report of a pedestrian struck. On their arrival, the man was pronounced deceased. The identify and age of the victim was...
WDEF
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and Emmy award winning actor Leslie Jordan has died. Jordan was known for his TV roles on “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story.”. He also served as the Grand Marshal for Riverbend Festival this year. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly...
WDEF
Hamilton County School Board member arrested on outstanding warrant
A Hamilton County School Board member has been arrested and charged with indecent exposure over an incident that happened at a doctor’s office five years ago. District 9 Board Member Gary Kuehn issued a statement today through the school district’s office. In the statement, Kuehn said he was...
Comments / 0