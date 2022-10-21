ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Hartford drug dealer sentenced to 5 years in prison

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Epyd_0ih6OfHu00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to having a firearm while dealing drugs, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Namir Walker will follow his 60 months in prison with two years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in July.

East Hartford police arrested Walker in October 2021 after he was found with 170 doses of fentanyl, 18 grams of crack cocaine and a loaded handgun, according to the announcement.

Walker previously had a gun that was part of a shipment of 50 guns that were stolen from a South Windsor warehouse. A social media post from September 2021 shows that he offered to sell two of the stolen pistols for $1,800, according to the announcement.

Of the 50, 36 have yet to be recovered. Shameik Camara, who pleaded guilty to stealing the guns, was sentenced earlier this week to three years in prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

New Haven man gets 2.5 years for dealing cocaine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man will spend 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, otherwise known as crack. Authorities began investigating 34-year-old Alexis Viera in 2019 as part of an operation into a New Haven-based drug trafficking network led by Michael Smith, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Two arrested for involvement in August shooting

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Idalizze Casillas-Barreto and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez turned themselves into Hamden Police on outstanding arrest warrants. The charges came from a police investigation into a shooting that occurred on Manila Avenue on August 21, 2022. Responding officers located a 35-year-old male victim at the scene with...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
LEDYARD, CT
WTNH

Wethersfield residents fed up with illegal car rallies

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Christian Reilly woke up late Saturday night to the sound of screeching tires. When he looked out his window, he saw dozens of parked cars forming a large circle in the Marshalls parking lot on the Silas Deane Highway. Inside the circle, a vehicle revved its engine and did doughnuts. “It […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

54-Year-Old Shot, Killed At Hartford Intersection

A 58-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death at a busy intersection. The homicide took place in Hartford around 3:40 a.m., Friday, Oct 21 in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street. According to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, officers responded to the area on a report of...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Search of New Britain apartment, gun seizure leads to prison for Canterbury man

A Canterbury man has been sentenced to prison after a search of a New Britain apartment turned up drugs and a gun – the latter of which was traced back to him. Andres Vasquez, 35, was handed down a nine-month prison sentence on Thursday in federal court in Bridgeport. The prison term will be followed by 18 months of supervised release.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
westernmassnews.com

1 person shot in robbery on State Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was hospitalized in a weekend shooting in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 700 block of State State shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim. When police arrived, they found an adult...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Hamden police investigating shooting on Woodin Street

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on Woodin Street near Rochford Avenue. Hamden police responded to reports of shots fired at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers located an unoccupied crashed white BMW. The vehicle was shot multiple times and the occupants fled, according […]
HAMDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Stabbing

2022-10-23@1:46am–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a number of calls about a street fight at Madison Avenue and Federal Street at Club Azul. Moments later police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a stabbing victim came to the Emergency Department by private vehicle with non-life-threatening stab wounds. Police are investigating.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Bloomfield man faces DWI charge for multicar crash

A man from Bloomfield faces a DWI charge following a crash involving four vehicles. Police say it happened on Mount Prospect Avenue at 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say the driver fled the scene on foot. After a brief chase and struggle, the 36-year-old was caught and taken into custody. He...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy