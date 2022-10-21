Read full article on original website
Chillicothe Girls Tennis Finishes 4th In The State
Chillicothe Girls Tennis captured 4th at State Team Tennis over the weekend. The Lady Hornet Netters fell to the returning State Champions on Friday in the MSHSAA Tennis Final Four. Chillicothe competed against Kennett-Holcomb High Schools. Washburn and Garr captured a hard fought Doubles win against the pair they lost...
Chillicothe Volleyball Falls To Benton In District Semis, Ends Season 17-12-1
The Chillicothe High School Volleyball team dropped its District Semifinal match against Benton on Saturday in four sets. Ava Leamer had 17 kills and Jessica Reeter had 36 setting assists. The Lady Hornets end the season with a 17-12-1 record.
CHS Football Takes Down Benton 46-14 To Clinch Homefield In District Opener
The Chillicothe Hornets Football team beat Benton by a score of 46-14 on Friday night. The win clinches homefield for the Hornets in round one of the District Tournament beginning next Friday at home. Chillicothe got out to an early lead on a QB sneak touchdown from senior quarterback Griff...
Harriett Dickinson Benedict
Harriett Dickinson Benedict, age 94, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Harriett was born the daughter of Walk Lewis Dickinson and Harriett Katherine (Browning) Dickinson on July 11, 1928, in Ponca City, Oklahoma. She was a 1946 graduate of Carrollton High School. She then attended William Jewell College, Liberty, Missouri. On November 26, 1948, she was united in marriage to Charles Beardsley Benedict in Kansas City, Missouri. He preceded her in death in 2012. She was a Red Cross volunteer and a Grey Lady, which was an organization of hospital volunteers. Bridge, playing golf with her husband, family camping trips and traveling with friends and family were her favorite hobbies. She enjoyed taking care of her family and her home.
Crowder State Park Fall Hike
A guided seven-mile hike will take place on November 5th at Crowder State Park near Trenton. Crowder State Park team members will meet at 10:00 am at the campground amphitheater, for a guided 7-mile hike. This hike allows visitors to travel on a portion of Tall Oaks Trail, Connector 2, Connector 3, and a portion of South Thompson Trail.
Governor Parson To Visit Chillicothe Thursday
Governor Mike Parson will make a few stops in the area this week, including in Chillicothe. The stops are all scheduled for Thursday. At 10:15 am, Governor Parson will present a Blue Ribbon proclamation to Dewey Elementary School. At 11:30 am, the Governor will participate in discussions on the teacher...
Missouri Trail Cam Video Full of Deer, Possums, Bobcats & Coyotes
One of the great things about life in Missouri is your trail cam videos end up being a who's who of the wilderness. That is true of a new trail cam share out of Clay County which is full of deer, possums, bobcats and coyotes. This new video share on...
Troopers Report Four Weekend Arrests
Four arrests in the area counties were reported by State Troopers over the weekend. Saturday at about 6:05 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Jessica L Collins of Columbia on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to register a vehicle. She was processed and released. Saturday at about...
Governor Parson to visit Dewey School in Chillicothe and Meadville School District
Governor Mike Parson will visit the area on October 27th. Parson will present a Blue Ribbon proclamation to Dewey Elementary School of Chillicothe at 10:15 am. The Governor will participate in discussions on teacher base pay increases at the Meadville R-4 School District at 11:30 and the Mendon High School at 12:45 in the afternoon. He will also thank first responders and the Mendon community for their response to the Amtrak derailment earlier this year.
Multiple fires reported in the KMZU listening area in the past twenty-four hours
MISSOURI -- KMZU listeners have reported multiple fires in the region over the last twenty-four hours. Areas affected include Linneus, Hale, Brunswick and Boonville. Reportedly, 24 Highway was shut down between Highway 41 and Brunswick Saturday evening, October 22. High winds are also making it difficult for emergency personnel to control the fires. Drivers should use caution in these locations. KMZU will update this story as information becomes available.
Bridge Pre-Construction On Commission Agenda
The Livingston County Commission meets Tuesday and Thursday in regular session. Thursday at 10:00 am a Pre-construction meeting will be held for 9 bridge projects. The meetings will include county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities. The meetings of the Livingston County Commission are open to the...
Marshall man hurt in motorcycle crash in Howard County
Howard County, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall man was seriously hurt following a motorcycle crash in Howard County. The crash happened on Highway 87 north of Boonville early Saturday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 40-year-old Jeffery Pond was driving his motorcycle northbound on Highway 87 when it traveled off the left side of the The post Marshall man hurt in motorcycle crash in Howard County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of 10-24
MoDOT continues to move into the fall maintenance and finishing up the summer construction projects. The MoDOT roadwork scheduled for the week of October 24th in the local counties includes:. Caldwell County. I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to US 69 through early November....
2 firefighters injured in multi-acre grass fire near border of Sibley, Missouri
Two firefighters with the Fort Osage Fire Protection District were injured in grass blaze near Sibley and Buckner, Missouri on Friday afternoon.
Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responds to fires along Route Y
The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District on Sunday responded to a pair of grass fires, both along Route Y. One fire involved a grass fire along the west side of Route Y and just north of Highway 6. Grundy County Rural Fire chief Kenny Roberts said he was told an automobile burned and the wind spread embers into dry grass. KTTN this morning was told by the owner of the car they had been northbound on Route Y when smoke from the fire obscured the vision of the driver and the car went into the ditch. The owner stated the front bumper and headlights had burned. There also was front-end damage. The driver was not injured but had to escape out a passenger door. The car had to be towed from the scene.
Northeast Missouri crews battle at least 3 natural cover fires
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Dry conditions, whipping winds and fire make for a dangerous combination. Multiple northeast Missouri fire departments were fighting at least two natural cover fires Friday afternoon in the Kirksville area. One blaze was on First Trail south of Kirksville. It was reported around 3 p.m. It...
Chillicothe Police Report For Weekend
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 223 calls for service from Friday – Sunday. Some of the calls include:. 10:52 AM Officers were called about a possible missing person out of Kentucky. The adult subject was located and claimed to be avoiding contact with their family. 11:07 AM Officers...
Kingston Man Arrested As Chronic DWI & License Offender
A Kingston man was arrested over the weekend as a chronic offender of DWI and drivers license violations. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Kingston resident Steven C. Plummer was arrested at 7:05 P.M. Saturday in Caldwell County on charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, felony driving while revoked as a chronic offender, and for failing to drive on the right half of a roadway.
Man from Hardin demolishes pickup in crash on Route E; arrested and accused of DWI
The Highway Patrol reports a Hardin man sustained serious injuries when the pickup truck he drove overturned in Ray County on Thursday night, October 20th. He was also arrested. Seventy-two-year-old Wendell Milligan was taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The pickup traveled south on Route E before...
Kansas Man Arrested In Linn County
A Kansas City, KS man was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County early this morning. At about 1:50 am, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Josue Gadiel Castillo Acosta for alleged no valid driver’s license and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. He was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.
