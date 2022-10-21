ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A man who had been shot admitted himself to Anne Arundel Medical Center Sunday, Annapolis police said. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the hospital after being alerted by the staff there. The victim was shot in the lower torso. He told police that his girlfriend drove him to the hospital. He is expected to recover.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO