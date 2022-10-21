ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Wilson leads William & Mary to 44-24 victory over Towson

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Darius Wilson threw two touchdown passes and William & Mary rolled to a 44-24 victory over Towson on Saturday. Donavyn Lester scored on a 1-yard run and Wilson connected with Caylin Newton for a 12-yard touchdown as William & Mary (6-1, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) grabbed a 14-3 lead after one quarter.
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fast start sends Delaware to 38-7 victory over Morgan State

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nolan Henderson's 72-yard scoring strike to Marcus Yarns capped a 14-point first quarter and Delaware led start to finish in a 38-7 victory over Morgan State on Saturday. Jourdan Townsend gave Delaware (6-1) a 7-0 lead on the Blue Hens' first possession with a 17-yard...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

UMD aid program would cover tuition, fees for low-income Maryland students

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WBFF) — The University of Maryland announced Monday it would distribute $20 million annually in need-based financial aid to help low-income students. Starting in January, the Terrapin Commitment program ensures that all tuition and fees are fully covered for Pell-eligible, full-time in-state students who are eligible for federal Pell grants and have an unmet financial need.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

High-tech driving range Topgolf to open near stadiums at the end of the month

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Topgolf, a key part of the city's planned Warner Street Entertainment District, will open on Oct. 28, the company said Monday. Topgolf, a massive high-tech driving range, joins the Horseshoe Casino along with M&T Bank Stadium and Oriole Park at Camden Yards as anchors of the district. A hotel and the Paramount, a 4,000-seat concert hall, are also planned.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

18-year-old shot multiple times in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in Northeast Baltimore late Friday night. According to police, just after 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3300 block of Bayonne Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. Once on scene, police located the victim and he was taken...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

BALTIMORE BLOODSHED | Week ends with 6 shot, 2 fatally, across the city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The work week ended in bloodshed as six people were shot across Baltimore on October 21. Two of the shooting victims died. The gunfire began in the morning in Harbor East, when a security guard shot a man accused of trying to shoplift, according to Baltimore City Police. The accused shoplifter attacked the security guard with a syringe, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Nearly a dozen shot, 3 victims killed as violence persists across Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in east Baltimore over the weekend. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers responded to the 1700 block of Normal Avenue in reference to a Shot Spotter alert around 10 p.m. Saturday. There, officers located the victim suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 killed, 7 wounded as Baltimore sees more deadly weekend violence

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A steady stream of violence gripped Baltimore for yet another weekend. On Saturday night, a man was shot and killed at Register Lane and Normal Avenue before the night was over another shooting happened at Olmstead Street and Grace Court. That victim is alive. Early Sunday,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore at the end of last week:. 26-year-old Walter Ferguson was killed on October 19, 2022, in the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue. 40-year-old David Braxton was killed on October 21, 2022, in the 1000 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man admits himself to Annapolis hospital with gunshot wound

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A man who had been shot admitted himself to Anne Arundel Medical Center Sunday, Annapolis police said. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the hospital after being alerted by the staff there. The victim was shot in the lower torso. He told police that his girlfriend drove him to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man charged in fatal shooting in Southwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was arrested Friday after city police said he shot and killed someone earlier this month in Southwest Baltimore. The murder was recorded by security cameras, police said. Travis Avery Rogers, 35, faces charges of first-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and weapon violations. Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

New initiative set to protect first responders by marking unsafe vacant homes, buildings

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott along with the Baltimore City Fire Department, elected officials launched its Unsafe Vacant Marking Initiative Monday. The initiative will help first responders identify unsafe vacant homes, buildings, or structures when determining the structural integrity before entering by noting the secured 12x12 inch red square reflective signs on properties considered unsafe for anyone to enter.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy