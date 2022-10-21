Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 MonthsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discriminationLive Action NewsBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Wilson leads William & Mary to 44-24 victory over Towson
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Darius Wilson threw two touchdown passes and William & Mary rolled to a 44-24 victory over Towson on Saturday. Donavyn Lester scored on a 1-yard run and Wilson connected with Caylin Newton for a 12-yard touchdown as William & Mary (6-1, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) grabbed a 14-3 lead after one quarter.
foxbaltimore.com
Fast start sends Delaware to 38-7 victory over Morgan State
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nolan Henderson's 72-yard scoring strike to Marcus Yarns capped a 14-point first quarter and Delaware led start to finish in a 38-7 victory over Morgan State on Saturday. Jourdan Townsend gave Delaware (6-1) a 7-0 lead on the Blue Hens' first possession with a 17-yard...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore and Maryland student test scores see steep drop in national assessment
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — New data released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress show a drop in reading and math test scores nationwide, including significant drops in Maryland and Baltimore. This is the first time the report has been released since 2019. Nationally, the results show that in 2022,...
foxbaltimore.com
Ray Lewis, Pharrell Williams roll out new name for Baltimore Arena: CFG Bank Arena
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott, Ravens legend Ray Lewis and pop star Pharrell Williams rolled out a new name Monday for the renovated Baltimore Arena -- CFG Bank Arena. Developers Oak View Group plan to reopen the arena -- formerly known as the Royal Farms Arena -- in...
foxbaltimore.com
UMD aid program would cover tuition, fees for low-income Maryland students
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WBFF) — The University of Maryland announced Monday it would distribute $20 million annually in need-based financial aid to help low-income students. Starting in January, the Terrapin Commitment program ensures that all tuition and fees are fully covered for Pell-eligible, full-time in-state students who are eligible for federal Pell grants and have an unmet financial need.
foxbaltimore.com
High-tech driving range Topgolf to open near stadiums at the end of the month
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Topgolf, a key part of the city's planned Warner Street Entertainment District, will open on Oct. 28, the company said Monday. Topgolf, a massive high-tech driving range, joins the Horseshoe Casino along with M&T Bank Stadium and Oriole Park at Camden Yards as anchors of the district. A hotel and the Paramount, a 4,000-seat concert hall, are also planned.
foxbaltimore.com
PHOTOS: Families celebrate the season at Baltimore's Harbor Harvest Fall Festival
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Families across the city gathered at Rash Field in the Inner Harbor to celebrate the city's Harbor Harvest Fall Festival. Adults and kids were able to get lost in a hay maze, run through a pumpkin patch and watch a live movie screening. For a small...
foxbaltimore.com
18-year-old shot multiple times in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in Northeast Baltimore late Friday night. According to police, just after 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3300 block of Bayonne Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. Once on scene, police located the victim and he was taken...
foxbaltimore.com
Dawson Center established in honor of slain East Baltimore family now sitting unused
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — An after-school center for kids, built in honor of an East Baltimore family murdered 20 years ago, is now sitting unused. All seven members of the Dawson family were killed in a firebomb attack in October 2002. A drug dealer retaliated against the family after...
foxbaltimore.com
BALTIMORE BLOODSHED | Week ends with 6 shot, 2 fatally, across the city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The work week ended in bloodshed as six people were shot across Baltimore on October 21. Two of the shooting victims died. The gunfire began in the morning in Harbor East, when a security guard shot a man accused of trying to shoplift, according to Baltimore City Police. The accused shoplifter attacked the security guard with a syringe, according to police.
foxbaltimore.com
Nearly a dozen shot, 3 victims killed as violence persists across Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in east Baltimore over the weekend. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers responded to the 1700 block of Normal Avenue in reference to a Shot Spotter alert around 10 p.m. Saturday. There, officers located the victim suffering from...
foxbaltimore.com
Man suffers from gunshot wounds to arm and leg in northeast Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was stuck in the arms and leg by gunfire in the Glen Oaks neighborhood of northeast Baltimore, Saturday afternoon said police. This is the ninth-person shot over this weekend. The department says at around 4:00 p.m., officers were called to a for a shooting...
foxbaltimore.com
Man, woman injured in separate overnight shootings in south Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating two non-fatal shootings in south Baltimore, one of which happened near the popular Federal Hill area. The first shooting happened just before midnight on October 22 in the 4200 block of Grace Court. Police say they went to that area after reports of gunfire.
foxbaltimore.com
3 killed, 7 wounded as Baltimore sees more deadly weekend violence
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A steady stream of violence gripped Baltimore for yet another weekend. On Saturday night, a man was shot and killed at Register Lane and Normal Avenue before the night was over another shooting happened at Olmstead Street and Grace Court. That victim is alive. Early Sunday,...
foxbaltimore.com
'Woke politicians' to blame for increase in crime according to new Harvard-Harris poll
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new poll focusing on the mood of voters in the runup to Election Day pins the blame for an increase in crime on "woke politicians." The poll was conducted by the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard and The Harris Poll and HarrisX. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore at the end of last week:. 26-year-old Walter Ferguson was killed on October 19, 2022, in the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue. 40-year-old David Braxton was killed on October 21, 2022, in the 1000 block of...
foxbaltimore.com
Man admits himself to Annapolis hospital with gunshot wound
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A man who had been shot admitted himself to Anne Arundel Medical Center Sunday, Annapolis police said. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the hospital after being alerted by the staff there. The victim was shot in the lower torso. He told police that his girlfriend drove him to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore officials want to make pandemic's expansion of outdoor dining permanent
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City officials are asking the public for suggestions and feedback as the Department of Transportation aims to make temporary pandemic-era dining areas permanent. Since May 2020, Baltimore has allowed more than 100 restaurants to expand onto the street. Sometimes known as "parklets," these areas have...
foxbaltimore.com
Man charged in fatal shooting in Southwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was arrested Friday after city police said he shot and killed someone earlier this month in Southwest Baltimore. The murder was recorded by security cameras, police said. Travis Avery Rogers, 35, faces charges of first-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and weapon violations. Police...
foxbaltimore.com
New initiative set to protect first responders by marking unsafe vacant homes, buildings
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott along with the Baltimore City Fire Department, elected officials launched its Unsafe Vacant Marking Initiative Monday. The initiative will help first responders identify unsafe vacant homes, buildings, or structures when determining the structural integrity before entering by noting the secured 12x12 inch red square reflective signs on properties considered unsafe for anyone to enter.
Comments / 0