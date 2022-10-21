ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

KTUL

Oklahoma Poison Center offering tips for a safer Halloween

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center is reminding everyone to stay safe during Halloween. Poison Centers across the country manage numerous exposures involving Halloween-related substances and products each year. So this year, they're reminding people...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Dolly Parton Imagination Library comes to Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Public Schools and the Metropolitan Libary System announced the arrival of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Oklahoma County on Monday. The Imagination Library is a literacy-promoting program that provides participating kids with a book a month until they are five years old.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Clinical trial through OU Health shows promising results for drug derived by deer antlers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A clinical trial at OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center showed some promising results for a new drug derived by deer antlers. OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center was the highest-enrolling site for a clinical trial that showed promising results for a new drug that would help treat mouth sores caused by radiation and chemotherapy in patients with head and neck cancer.
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

OU Health Hematologist-Oncologist receives award to study rare type of cancer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Abdul Rafeh Naqash, M.D., a hematologist-oncologist with OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, has been granted an Impact Award from the Hope Foundation for Cancer Research. The foundation is part of the SWOG (Southwest Oncology Group) Cancer Research Network.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

High School Students In Norman Walkout To Protest School Bathroom Policy

Students at Norman North and Norman High School planned to walk out of school Friday in response to the district's bathroom policies. Organizers posted a photo to Instagram, which said youth who are transgender are facing disciplinary actions for breaking school bathroom policies implemented by a new state law. The...
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Bright Health to stop offering plans to Oklahomans in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Bright Health will no longer have individual health plans in 2023 in all the Affordable Care Act (ACA) markets across the country. The move impacts roughly 14,000 people in Oklahoma, Canadian and Cleveland counties. Earlier this year, members enrolled in impacted plans received a letter...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

KTUL

Fatal shooting prompts Strother Public Schools to cancel classes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Strother Public Schools canceled classes on Monday after a maintenance man allegedly shot and killed his wife. Police said the incident near Strother Public Schools around 11 p.m. Sunday. FOX 25 was told the maintenance worker lives on school property. A manhunt is underway for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Stillwater police, other agencies prepare for OSU homecoming weekend

STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater police and other agencies are preparing for the Oklahoma State University homecoming weekend. OSU is celebrating the 101st edition of homecoming with events all weekend long. Friday night they are kicking off homecoming weekend with the walkaround event where you can see some of the Greek houses all decorated for everyone to enjoy.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

OKCFD rescue child from apartment fire in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A child was rescued by Oklahoma City firefighters from an apartment fire on Saturday. OKCFD rescued a young child at the Cape Cod Condominiums in the area of SW 89th and Robinson. The child was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition, according to officials.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ocolly.com

Poop Patrol: Scoopers provide clean up at Homecoming parade

Easton Tolliver worked for this moment. Before college, Tolliver scooped all sorts of animal poop on his family ranch in Ringling. Those years of training led to Saturday morning. He earned a call up to the big show — OSU’s Sea of Orange Homecoming parade. For more than half a...
STILLWATER, OK

Community Policy