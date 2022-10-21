Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
KTUL
Oklahoma Poison Center offering tips for a safer Halloween
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center is reminding everyone to stay safe during Halloween. Poison Centers across the country manage numerous exposures involving Halloween-related substances and products each year. So this year, they're reminding people...
KTUL
Dolly Parton Imagination Library comes to Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Public Schools and the Metropolitan Libary System announced the arrival of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Oklahoma County on Monday. The Imagination Library is a literacy-promoting program that provides participating kids with a book a month until they are five years old.
KTUL
Clinical trial through OU Health shows promising results for drug derived by deer antlers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A clinical trial at OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center showed some promising results for a new drug derived by deer antlers. OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center was the highest-enrolling site for a clinical trial that showed promising results for a new drug that would help treat mouth sores caused by radiation and chemotherapy in patients with head and neck cancer.
KTUL
OU Health Hematologist-Oncologist receives award to study rare type of cancer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Abdul Rafeh Naqash, M.D., a hematologist-oncologist with OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, has been granted an Impact Award from the Hope Foundation for Cancer Research. The foundation is part of the SWOG (Southwest Oncology Group) Cancer Research Network.
News On 6
High School Students In Norman Walkout To Protest School Bathroom Policy
Students at Norman North and Norman High School planned to walk out of school Friday in response to the district's bathroom policies. Organizers posted a photo to Instagram, which said youth who are transgender are facing disciplinary actions for breaking school bathroom policies implemented by a new state law. The...
KTUL
Bright Health to stop offering plans to Oklahomans in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Bright Health will no longer have individual health plans in 2023 in all the Affordable Care Act (ACA) markets across the country. The move impacts roughly 14,000 people in Oklahoma, Canadian and Cleveland counties. Earlier this year, members enrolled in impacted plans received a letter...
KTUL
Clinical trial at OU Health tests drug derived from deer antlers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center was the highest-enrolling site for a clinical trial. This showed promising results for a new drug to help treat mouth sores caused by radiation and chemotherapy in patients being treated for head and neck cancers.
KTUL
Fatal shooting prompts Strother Public Schools to cancel classes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Strother Public Schools canceled classes on Monday after a maintenance man allegedly shot and killed his wife. Police said the incident near Strother Public Schools around 11 p.m. Sunday. FOX 25 was told the maintenance worker lives on school property. A manhunt is underway for...
‘The jail remains a place of death, horror, and harm’: Metro faith leaders, activists call for change in OK Co. jail leadership
A coalition of local activists and faith leaders joined together Friday at a northeast Oklahoma City church to call for change in Oklahoma County jail leadership.
KTUL
Local clergy calls for removal of head of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A local clergy called for the removal of the head of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust on Friday. The group, known as the Concerned Clergy for Spiritual Renewal (CCSR), are demanding that Jail Trust Administrator Greg Williams step down from his position. CCSR argues that...
UCO Officer Goes Above & Beyond To Help Injured Student
Officer Jayden Freeman with the UCO Police Department went to work expecting a normal day, but things got really exciting, really quick. “I mean I had just pulled into the parking lot in front of the PED, I didn’t have my badge, I didn’t have my gun, my belt,” said officer Jayden Freeman with the UCO Police Department.
readfrontier.org
In Oklahoma’s largest county, one of the most important criminal justice roles in the state is set to change hands
This article was produced as a collaboration between Bolts and The Frontier. The next top prosecutor in Oklahoma’s largest county will play a key role in holding law enforcement accountable in a district with a high number of police shootings and an overcrowded jail where dozens have died. Oklahoma...
KTUL
Six years since Oklahoma voters approved SQ781 and lawmakers haven't funded rehab efforts
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma lawmakers are putting a spotlight on criminal justice reform. At an interim study on Monday, state leaders and advocates from both sides of the political spectrum came together to tackle a major funding issue. Back in 2016, Oklahomans voted in favor of two...
KOCO
Stillwater police, other agencies prepare for OSU homecoming weekend
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater police and other agencies are preparing for the Oklahoma State University homecoming weekend. OSU is celebrating the 101st edition of homecoming with events all weekend long. Friday night they are kicking off homecoming weekend with the walkaround event where you can see some of the Greek houses all decorated for everyone to enjoy.
Harrah neighbors work to save 6 wounded, abandoned horses
Someone has allegedly dumped not one, but six horses in a rural part of Lincoln County. Now neighbors are taking on the task of caring for the animals that were found in poor condition with untreated wounds.
KTUL
OKCFD rescue child from apartment fire in SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A child was rescued by Oklahoma City firefighters from an apartment fire on Saturday. OKCFD rescued a young child at the Cape Cod Condominiums in the area of SW 89th and Robinson. The child was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition, according to officials.
One in custody following Seminole County murder
Authorities in Seminole County say one person is in custody following a murder in a small town.
ocolly.com
Poop Patrol: Scoopers provide clean up at Homecoming parade
Easton Tolliver worked for this moment. Before college, Tolliver scooped all sorts of animal poop on his family ranch in Ringling. Those years of training led to Saturday morning. He earned a call up to the big show — OSU’s Sea of Orange Homecoming parade. For more than half a...
The Second Half Expo assists the 50+ crowd
An enthusiastic crowd of visitors stopped by the Second Half Expo at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum today.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Adam Panter as District Attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties
Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt this week announced the appointment of Adam Panter to serve as district attorney for the 23rd Judicial District, encompassing Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties. Panter will serve the remainder of the current term, following the vacancy created by the resignation of Allan Grubb. “Adam...
Comments / 0