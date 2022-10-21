Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look: College Basketball World Reacts To Viral Kentucky Fan
John Calipari was moved by one fan in particular at Kentucky's Blue-White game over the weekend. Taking to Twitter, coach Cal shared a photo of a man who reportedly raced to Rupp Arena from work so that he could enjoy some basketball with his son. Something that Calipari says hit deep.
aseaofblue.com
Sunday Headlines: UK in the new college football rankings
The Kentucky Wildcats are on a much-needed bye week as they prepare to face the Tennessee Volunteers in one of, if not the biggest game of Week 9. For now, it’s time to take a look at where the Cats and Vols stand in the new rankings ahead of their showdown in Knoxville, which takes place October 29th at 7 pm on ESPN.
Kentucky Remains At #19 In Latest AP Poll
Kentucky remains at NO. 19 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Wildcats were unable to gain any spots on the bye week. The Wildcats moved up three spots in last week's AP poll to No. 19 after the 27-17 home victory of Mississippi State on October 15th. Kentucky is one of seven ...
atozsports.com
Kentucky assistant makes puzzling statement ahead of matchup with Tennessee
Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello made a comment this past week that’s puzzling and also likely to bring a sly smile to the faces of Tennessee Vols fans. Scangarello, a California native who is in his first year on Kentucky’s staff, was recently asked by a reporter about...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky football: Preview and predictions for the 2nd half of the season
At 5-2, the bye week finds Kentucky having a pair of wins over ranked teams to its credit (Florida, Mississippi State), but also with a pair of losses, 1 agonizing (Ole Miss) and the other (South Carolina) an oddly flat and uninspired game. With 5 games left, Kentucky still has...
wymt.com
Viral photo: Coal miner takes son to Blue-White Game in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A picture from this weekend’s University of Kentucky Blue-White Game in Pikeville is going viral. In the photo, it shows a coal miner coming straight from work to the game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday. It caught the attention of UK Head Basketball...
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky raises more than $160,000 for flood relief victims
Kentucky’s Blue-White scrimmage meant a bit more this year. The Wildcats not only put a solid game in the books but also raised $162,450 for victims of this summer’s flooding. The Cats and Calipari also raised more than $2 million for Eastern Kentucky flood relief with an open practice and a telethon at Rupp Arena earlier this year back in August.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
fox56news.com
EKU alumni takes a nostalgic trip back inside ‘The Family Dog’
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s a big night for Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) as it is expecting the largest homecoming turnout it has seen in almost 40 years. One big attraction to kick off EKU’s homecoming festivities is an old bar that has been closed for over twenty years, but just for one, Friday night, it reopened.
WKYT 27
Parkette Drive-In sign to remain on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An iconic piece of Lexington’s past will stay standing. The large neon sign for Parkette Drive-In will continue to stand on New Circle Road despite the restaurant’s closure earlier this year. The property owners say they reached a deal to lease the land to...
WLKY.com
Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
WKYT 27
40k free books distributed in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Schools partnered with AFT Kentucky 120 United and First Book to distribute 40,000 free books in Lexington on Saturday. “Reading starts the minute you’re born and it’s so crucial to development,” said organizer for AFT KY 120 United, Nema Brewer. “This is a strong message that we’re sending today. It’s saying, ‘hey We’re here. we want to be part of this community. We wanna work together. Let’s do this Lexington and I think that we can be a beacon for the state and what can be done when teachers and public school employees have that voice and that seat. I mean this just shows you today how hungry Fayette County is for this.”
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
Casey County sheriff’s son passes away over the weekend
The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle passed away over the weekend in Taylor County.
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington business withdraws application for incinerator permit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mulch company has withdrawn its controversial permit application to use an incinerator on its property, WKYT Investigates has confirmed. C&R Asphalt and Mulch faced a groundswell of opposition to its plans. The business had applied for a permit from the Kentucky Division for Air...
fox56news.com
3 shot in Lexington early Sunday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – According to Lexington police, officers were called to the area of East Loudon Avenue and Winchester Road for a shots-fired call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot and property damaged from the gunfire....
WKYT 27
The current state of Lexington’s housing market
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Fayette County property valuation administrator, there is a decline in the number of homes being sold since the beginning of 2022, and people in the market for a home right now say it’s been a long journey. “With our kind of rapid...
wpsdlocal6.com
State to officially acknowledge lynchings on historic Frankfort bridge, issue apologies to families
FRANKFORT, KY — This weekend in Frankfort, city officials will formally apologize to families of victims lynched at Frankfort's historic Singing Bridge. The event is being hosted by a Frankfort-based nonprofit organization called Focus on Race Relations, who aim to encourage open and honest conversations about race. The FORR...
fox56news.com
Friend of Lexington’s latest homicide victim concerned over his death
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Days after a man was found dead in Lexington his friends are still trying to find out why someone would stab him to death. Robert “Bobbi” Wallace Jr., 53, was Lexington’s 38th homicide of the year. Which sets a record no one wanted to break.
Comments / 1