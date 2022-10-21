Pajaro Valley River Flood Project celebrates progress to stop flooding

PAJARO VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Members of the Biden administration joined local leaders to highlight the Pajaro River Flood Project.

It comes after recent approval from governor Gavin Newsom to advance funding to expedite planning and construction. Flooding has been a top concern for the Watsonville and Pajaro communities.

We attached videos from 1955 and 1995 when floods overtook homes, cars, and streets.

Today, leaders talked a lot about how history does not have to repeat itself.

“It's an important deal for people to be able to live, work, sleep, with peace of mind knowing that the community is going to be safe in the event of future heavy rains and potential floods,' said Senator Alex Padilla.

The flooding happened as recently as three years ago.

“As a small child with the floods, I remember being taken away out of the area because it was going to flood. So we’ve all grown up with it, and being a lifetime resident, we’re just elated this is going to happen,” said Nancy Bilicich, who lives near the Pajaro River

The flood risk project gives 100-year flood protection to Watsonville and Pajaro. It allows levees to be built along with other improvements.

Federal and state agencies are expected to cover the entire cost.

