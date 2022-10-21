ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police: 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in Clifton

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police closed off parts of Calhoun Street after a shooting in Clifton overnight. Officials say at least one person was shot and arrived at Good Samaritan Hospital by car. Authorities say the shooting happened next to the University of Cincinnati in an area many students frequent.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Firefighters extinguish afternoon blaze in East Price Hill

FLORENCE, Ky. — Cincinnati firefighters extinguished an apartment fire in East Price Hill on Monday, according to a report from Cincinnati Fire District 2. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of downed wires on State Avenue in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI — Reports of downed wires on State Avenue in South Fairmount. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Newport police investigating after 18-year-old shot Sunday

NEWPORT, Ky. — The Newport Police Department says they are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon. Police say just before 3 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to 10th and Isabella Streets for a call about shots fired. Officials say an 18-year-old male sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

1 displaced after overnight fire in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — One person was displaced following an overnight fire in Cincinnati on Sunday morning, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. Officials say fire companies were dispatched to a house fire in the 100 block of 73rd Street. Officials said arriving crews found a fire on the first floor...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead after shooting in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a shooting on Elberon Avenue in Cincinnati, according to Cincinnati Police. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Elberon Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Anthony Jamison. He was pronounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Two lanes blocked on I-75 in Lockland due to a disabled vehicle

LOCKLAND, Ohio — A disabled vehicle is blocking the two right lanes on northbound I-75 in Lockland, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the disabled vehicle at 7:30 a.m. near the Davis Street/Wyoming...
LOCKLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on Hobby Horse Lane in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Hobby Horse Lane in Milford. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
MILFORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy