Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALB 10
Lee Co. wood mill company seeing benefits from Highway 82 expansion
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Woodgrain Mill Company employees are now worry-free when it comes to water access at their facility. Businesses in Lee County will not only gain increased water access from this project, but some, like Woodgrain Mill Company, will actually be better able to serve their employees when it comes to safe conditions.
WALB 10
Valdosta United Way hosts annual Day of Caring
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Greater Valdosta United Way celebrated a semi-annual event by giving back to partnered agencies in the community. The organization’s Day of Caring had 50 volunteers helping out at Second Harvest Food Bank in many ways. Several people from South Georgia Medical Center, Moody Air Force...
valdostatoday.com
VCS selling surplus commercial kitchen equipment
VALDOSTA – The VCS School Nutrition Program will be selling surplus commercial kitchen equipment by sealed bids. The Valdosta City Schools (VCS) School Nutrition Program will be accepting sealed bids for the sale of surplus commercial kitchen equipment. Viewing and inspection of the equipment and sealed bids will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the old Valdosta High School cafeteria located at 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard in Valdosta. Bids will be opened in the office of the School Nutrition Department located at the Central Office of Valdosta City Schools on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
WALB 10
Minor home repair grants available for Valdosta residents
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City Council has set aside funds specifically for residents aimed at helping with minor home repairs. The American Rescue Plan Act is money that the city receives from the government. The city said this is the first time they have done this, and they plan to allocate funds for major repairs soon.
WALB 10
‘We are open for business today’: Cordele restaurant speaks out after shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were injured after a man fired shots inside a Cordele restaurant. Bryant Lamar Collins, the man charged in connection to the shooting, was eating at the restaurant at the time of the shooting. Collins was charged with four counts of aggravated assault. The Georgia...
Hands On Thomas County aims to beautify community
An estimated 1,300 people took part in 55 community service projects for the 19th annual Hands On Thomas County Day.
WALB 10
Albany hosts annual 'Paint the Town Pink' event
Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office, community reacts to school racism allegations. Grady County Schools acknowledges bus drivers during driver shortage. Grady County Schools acknowledges bus drivers during driver shortage. High voltage demonstration shown at Ag Expo. Updated: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT.
WALB 10
No one injured after rural mail vehicle catches on fire in Baker Co.
NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Jeep carrying U.S. mail in Baker County was engulfed in flames on Monday. The driver was uninjured. The vehicle fire happened on the 1000 block of Pretoria/Tarva Road and destroyed the Jeep and “a lot” of mail, according to the Baker County sheriff’s Office.
WCTV
Inmate escapes from Valdosta Transitional Center
VALDOSTA, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a statewide BOLO, or be on the lookout, order for a man that escaped from the Valdosta Transitional Center. Anthony Moret, of Valdosta, is described as weighing 239 lbs and being 6 feet tall. Georgia DOC records show Moret is...
Man opens fire at restaurant in Cordele, 4 shot
CORDELE, Ga. — A man opened fire on in a restaurant Saturday night wounding four people, according to Cordele Police. They say it happened around 10:30 p.m. at the 16 East Bar and Grill. Four total gunshot wound victims were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital, and three remain in...
4 injured in shooting at South Georgia restaurant
Four people were injured in a shooting at a south Georgia restaurant Saturday night, according to police.
UPDATE: Escapee from Valdosta Transitional Center detained in southwest Florida
A be on the lookout alert was released for a man by the Georgia Department of Corrections Friday.
douglasnow.com
City to mobile car washes: Use containment mats
Preventing runoff from mobile car washing activities from entering the streets and storm drains in the city limits of Douglas helps protect waterways from pollution. The City of Douglas would like to remind mobile car wash owners that effective January 1, 2023, all mobile car wash business owners who operate in the city are required to have a water containment mat to catch water.
WALB 10
4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Four people are left injured from a Saturday night shooting that happened at 16 East Restaurant, according to Cordele Police Department. On Oct. 22, at approximately 10:30 p.m., police were called to a shooting at the restaurant. Police said they arrived at a chaotic scene with...
WCTV
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
WALB 10
Ray City nonprofit raises awareness of veteran’s suicide
RAY CITY, Ga. (WALB) - A total of 22 veterans per day are committing suicide according to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. A yearly event was held to help get that number to 0. The event was held at Possum Creek, which is outside of Ray City. Jon’s...
southgatv.com
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 10
MOULTRIE, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring four games that were covered on 10/21. (Game of the Week) – Colquitt County 42, Lowndes 14. Crisp County 52, Columbus 10. Carver 35, Monroe 19. Northside (Warner Robins) 23, Lee County 20. Stay tuned for...
WALB 10
3 indicted in 2019 Albany fatal racing incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three men were indicted for the death of Rashard Roberts from a 2019 racing incident in Albany. Kameron Isiah Harris, Phillip Spearman, Jr. and Justin Dorel Johnson face homicide, reckless driving, and driving under the influence offenses, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards. The racing incident...
WALB 10
Destructive Albany house fire leaves no injuries
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore threw an Albany home, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. on Friday on the 400 block of Vintage Road. The owner of the home was inside when the fire began, but the neighbor saw the blaze beginning and alerted the neighbor.
Comments / 0