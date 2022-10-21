Missouri’s home game against No. 19 Kentucky on Nov. 5 is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central on SEC Network, the SEC announced Monday. Pending the result of Missouri’s matchup with South Carolina on Oct. 29, the Tigers could be fighting to stay alive in the hunt for a bowl game against the Wildcats. Missouri will enter the game either 4-4 or 3-5, while Kentucky will be either 6-2 or 5-3.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO