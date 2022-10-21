Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
CC volleyball aims to add another win to its resurgent season
Columbia College volleyball is on a three-game winning streak after knocking off No. 4 Missouri Baptist on Oct. 20. The Cougars (19-9, 5-0 American Midwest Conference) are looking to keep the win streak going with five games left in the regular season, starting with Harris-Stowe State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.The Cougars are (10-2) at home so far this season.
Columbia Missourian
Easley scores late equalizer in MU soccer's draw at Texas A&M
In the 68th minute of Sunday's contest between Missouri soccer and Texas A&M, Jenna Bartels slipped a pass through two Aggie defenders to set up Jadyn Easley on the back post for a tap-in goal that earned the Tigers a 1-1 draw. Missouri was outshot 4-2 in the contest but...
Columbia Missourian
Week 9 recap: Centralia slips to Macon; Boonville bounces back
Centralia dropped its final regular season game in a defensive battle against Macon, losing 20-14 on Friday on the road. After trading scores back and forth in the first half, the lone score in the second half came from quarterback MyKel Linear, who ran for 34 yards to set up a QB keeper from 3 yards out late in the fourth quarter that decided the game.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri’s secondary dominates —aside from one play — in win over Commodores
Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann took a few steps to his right and lofted a pass over the middle to his top target, Will Sheppard. The talented junior receiver got his hands on the ball and turned his head upfield, where he barely had a chance to see Missouri safety Joseph Charleston right in front of him.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge quarterback Kaiser on Missouri visit
Among the crowd of recruits watching on as Missouri took the field Saturday was Rock Bridge quarterback Sam Kaiser. The junior has yet to receive a rating by 247 Sports and Rivals but is already drawing attention in his first season as a starter. The conversations have been limited with...
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball hosts open practice
Before Missouri's football game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, MU men's basketball gave the public a sneak peek during an open practice at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers ended the practice with a full-court scrimmage. Under new coach Dennis Gates, MU opens the 2022-23 campaign with an exhibition against Washington University on Nov. 3 at Mizzou Arena. The regular season begins with a home game Nov. 7 against Southern Indiana.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball adds commitment from preferred walk-on in Illinois' Stephens
Missouri men’s basketball added a fourth name to its list of commitments from the Class of 2023 on Saturday, when Danny Stephens announced he will be joining Dennis Gates’ squad. Stephens is a 6-foot-6 forward from Southeastern High School in Augusta, Illinois. He will join the Tigers as...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri women's golf concludes Jim West Challenge
Missouri women’s golf finished the two-day, three-round Jim West Challenge on Sunday and Monday in San Marcos, Texas. The Tigers ended up in last place in the 15-team event, shooting 40 over. Sophia Yoemans led the Tigers at 9-over 225 to finish tied for 55th, and Sky Sload finished...
Columbia Missourian
Burden, MU defense edge Vanderbilt for first SEC win
After weeks of minimal targets and injuries limiting second-half play, Luther Burden III broke out in his best Southeastern Conference contest of his freshman season. His two touchdowns carried the Tigers to a 17-14 win over Vanderbilt for Missouri’s first conference win of the season. Burden helped set the...
Columbia Missourian
Homecoming ends on high note for Missouri football
Issouri football, after four straight losses to Southeastern Conference opponents dating back to last season, finally broke its streak Saturday with a 17-14 win over Vanderbilt. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw for 211 yards and one touchdown, while freshman wide receiver Luther Burden III scored two touchdowns. Missouri plays South Carolina next Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina, for the Mayor's Cup.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri vs. No. 19 Kentucky scheduled for 11 a.m.
Missouri’s home game against No. 19 Kentucky on Nov. 5 is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central on SEC Network, the SEC announced Monday. Pending the result of Missouri’s matchup with South Carolina on Oct. 29, the Tigers could be fighting to stay alive in the hunt for a bowl game against the Wildcats. Missouri will enter the game either 4-4 or 3-5, while Kentucky will be either 6-2 or 5-3.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri’s offensive woes continue against Vanderbilt
Missouri narrowly averted disaster against Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon. An anemic offensive showing nearly cost the Tigers a homecoming win, but their defense, as well as the Commodores’ equally poor attack, were enough to propel Missouri to a tight 17-14 victory at Memorial Stadium.
Columbia Missourian
Homecoming: A week in photos
MU alumni descended on Columbia this weekend to "Paint the Town Gold," the theme for Mizzou Homecoming 2022. Tigers participated in talent shows, a homecoming ball, House Decs, window painting, the Homecoming parade, tailgating and more. Leading up to the week's culmination at the football game against Vanderbilt, our team...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri 17, Vanderbilt 0 (3Q)
3 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Columbia | TV: SEC Network | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 0:01: Missouri, Harrison Mevis 39-yard field goal. Missouri 17, Vanderbilt 0. 12:19: Missouri, Luther Burden 10-yard touchdown run (Harrison Mevis PAT is good). Missouri 14, Vanderbilt 0. First quarter. 12:12:...
I-70 reopened Sunday morning after brush fire Saturday night
A brush fire caused major traffic problems in mid-Missouri Saturday night.
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
KOMU
Quaker Windows and Doors celebrates expansion of Eldon campus
ELDON − Quaker Windows and Doors is celebrating the phase three completion of its Eldon campus. A grand opening event was held Monday afternoon for the wood, vinyl and aluminum window and door manufacturer. The company has increased its warehouse space by 250,000 square feet and nearly doubled its employees to 500.
Columbia Missourian
Blair Long, December 17, 1945 — Oct. 18, 2022
R. Blair Long, 76, of Stoutsville, Missouri, passed away on October 18, 2022 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. He was born December 17, 1945, near Claresholm, Alberta, Canada, to Rufus Long and Ethel Davies Long. When Blair was six months old he moved with the family to Boone County where he resided for several decades.
Columbia Missourian
John P. Perry, Nov. 14, 1920 — Oct. 20, 2022
John Poague Perry, 101, passed away on Thursday, October 20 at home in Champaign, Illinois. There will be a private family service and burial on Friday, October 28 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia, Missouri. He will be buried there next to his beloved wife Verna who passed away in 2012.
O’Fallon fire crew helping with rural Missouri brush fire
The low humidity, dry air, and high winds made for dangerous fire conditions.
