(CNN) -- An association for retirees and an organization for Latino voters are seeking a temporary restraining order against a group they allege is coordinating a campaign of voter intimidation in Arizona. The restraining order request was filed Monday evening with a federal court lawsuit alleging that the group Clean Elections USA and its founder, Melody Jennings, were running afoul of federal law with incidents near ballot drop box locations in Arizona. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of a "coordinated campaign of vigilante voter intimidation" in violation of the Voting Rights Act and federal civil rights law. Clean Elections USA...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 38 MINUTES AGO