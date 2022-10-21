ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner makes massive decision in Russian prison

The Russian government will hear the appeal of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner on Oct. 25th. While prepping for the appeal, Griner’s lawyers offered to bring her a basketball to help her pass the time of her imprisonment. The star had a surprising response. “She said, ‘Maybe if I’m...
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.

