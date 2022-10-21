ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

SignalsAZ

Annual Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off

Come and get it! Chandler’s Tumbleweed Ranch will host the Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off on November 11-12, 2022. This unique family-friendly event features a Dutch oven cooking competition in which 1880s-style chuck wagon teams cook five courses, meat, potatoes, beans, bread, and dessert, over a wood fire. The Ranch is an event space within Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Road.
CHANDLER, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Young women in AZ foster system get a day of pampering, support

This Saturday, Tempe Marketplace is teaming up with Foster Arizona to provide 65 young women, aged 8 to 13, from Arizona’s foster care system with a day of encouragement, education and inspiration that will last a lifetime. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22, Tempe Marketplace will roll...
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites

PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
West Valley View

Instructor reaching rank of tang soo do master

Moshay Williamson, co-owner of Starworld Martial Arts Academy in Goodyear, will be promoted to the rank of master in the art of tang soo do, a Korean martial arts style that is based on karate. Her promotion to the rank of master will take place at Starworld Martial Arts Academy’s...
GOODYEAR, AZ
wranglernews.com

Landmark ‘60s center due for huge remake

If the shabby buildings and empty storefronts at Danelle Plaza in South Tempe could talk, they’d share 60 years of vivid stories and rich memories about a cowboy bar-turned-iconic tap room, a cutting-edge music scene, Mom and Pop shops, and a link to JFK. They’d remember a nightclub hosting...
TEMPE, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Halloween Monster Bash set for another year

For the last 12 years, the city of Peoria has hosted the Halloween Monster Bash, an annual Halloween-themed event open to the general public. For Peoria’s arts and culture coordinator, Cameron Beck, providing the city’s residents with holiday-themed events such as this one simply brings a fun activity to the community.
PEORIA, AZ
kjzz.org

Ghost stories: A teen shaken up by a poltergeist

Fall is in the air, though that’s still no guarantee you won’t be sweating in your Halloween costume in Phoenix. But one thing’s for sure — our listeners are spooked. The Show asked for ghost stories, and listeners have certainly delivered. All month long, we’ll be sharing your hair-raising tales.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

10th annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival coming to Scottsdale

PHOENIX — The tenth annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival is making its way to Scottsdale this weekend. The festival, which features over 20 hot air balloons on display, is set to take place Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Salt River Fields, event organizers said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Free Fiesta Buzz bus route connecting popular Mesa districts is ready to roll

PHOENIX – Valley Metro’s Fiesta Buzz, a free circulator bus system that covers some of western Mesa’s most popular destinations, will debut Monday morning. Fiesta Buzz will connect the Riverview, Asian and Fiesta districts and include service to the likes of Mesa Community College, Banner Desert Hospital, Mekong Plaza and Sloan Park.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
ARIZONA STATE
citysuntimes.com

Largest K9 Competition in US to be at WestWorld

The country’s largest K9 Competition is coming to WestWorld of Scottsdale this weekend, along with public safety demonstrations, a trunk or treat, food and shopping options. This event is put on by the Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association (ALECA), which is a nonprofit that supports police K9s throughout Arizona.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Cases climbing as concern grows in AZ over child respiratory virus

PHOENIX — New numbers from the Department of Health Services show 322 new cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in Arizona, putting the season total at 583 since October 2nd. According to the report, cases are up 341% compared to a typical RSV season. RSV is a respiratory virus...
ARIZONA STATE

