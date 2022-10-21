Las Vegas, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Las Vegas.
The Green Valley High School football team will have a game with Faith Lutheran High School on October 20, 2022, 18:30:00.
Green Valley High School
Faith Lutheran High School
October 20, 2022
18:30:00
Junior Varsity Football
The Palo Verde High School football team will have a game with Legacy High School on October 20, 2022, 18:30:00.
Palo Verde High School
Legacy High School
October 20, 2022
18:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football
The Arbor View High School football team will have a game with Canyon Springs High School on October 20, 2022, 19:00:00.
Arbor View High School
Canyon Springs High School
October 20, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
The Arbor View High School football team will have a game with Canyon Springs High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
Arbor View High School
Canyon Springs High School
October 21, 2022
16:00:00
Freshman Boys Football
The SLAM Nevada football team will have a game with Eldorado High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
SLAM Nevada
Eldorado High School
October 21, 2022
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Football
