George Strait and Chris Stapleton Team Up for 6 Stadium Shows in 2023
George Strait concert? Yes, please. Chris Stapleton concert? Yes, please. George Strait and Chris Stapleton concert? Hell yes, please. George and Chris will join forces for six stadium dates in spring/summer 2023, including stops in Glendale, Milwaukee, Seattle, Denver, Nashville, and Tampa. Oh, and Little Big Town will be joining George and Chris for all dates.
LOOK: Carrie Underwood Celebrates ‘Epic’ Night in Chicago with Stunning Photos
Carrie Underwood took her glittery Denim and Rhinestones Tour to Chicago, Saturday. And the country music superstar tossed out some high-power adjectives to describe the experience. “EPIC” she wrote on Instagram. ” You guys sang every word! Seriously…incredible!!!” And Carrie Underwood then used the hash tags #Fringe #fire and #ILoveMyJob....
George Strait Says Returning to Stadium Shows ‘Just Felt Right’
George Strait is heading out on his most extensive tour in nearly a decade in… The post George Strait Says Returning to Stadium Shows ‘Just Felt Right’ appeared first on Outsider.
Elle King Announces 2023 ‘A-Freakin-Men’ Tour
Days after dropping her first solo country single, Try Jesus, Elle King announced her 2023 “A-Freakin-Men” Tour on her Instagram account. “I’m headed back out on my A-Freakin-Men Tour presented by Slow & Low next year and bringing the Red Clay Strays,” Elle King declared. She also encouraged her social media followers to join her mailing list for access to presale tickets. The presale option goes on sale this Tuesday (October 25th). The public tickets go on sale this Friday (October 28th).
Leslie Jordan’s Final Instagram Post Reveals Everything Great About Him
Today (October 24), the world lost a true icon in Leslie Jordan. The beloved actor and comedian died at the age of 67 after suffering a medical emergency and crashing into the side of a building. The exact medical emergency remains unknown. Though Leslie Jordan is best known as an...
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Tony Stewart News
NASCAR fans are disappointed by the latest Tony Stewart news. The legendary NASCAR driver was reportedly set to be the grand marshal for Sunday's race, though that's no longer happening. "Saw this when looking up start times for today: Tony Stewart was originally supposed to be grand marshal for Homestead...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Dead at 44
Zuri Craig, known for his time competing on America’s Got Talent season 10 and as a collaborator with Tyler Perry has died. Craig was 44. On Sunday, ZoReMi Entertainment’s Instagram page announced that the singer had passed away Friday. The image featured several images from Craig’s life and career. No cause of death was given.
Dolly Parton Shares Emotional Message After Leslie Jordan’s Death: ‘Rest in Peace Lil’ Brother’
Dolly Parton is joining celebrities across the country paying tribute to Leslie Jordan. The 67-year-old actor died on Monday in an automobile accident. He was driving when he suffered a medical emergency and crashed into the side of a building. There are no details on the emergency. Dolly Parton was...
Wynonna Judd Says The Judds: The Final Tour Has Been an ‘Overwhelming Success’
Wynonna Judd is currently on The Judds ‘Final Tour.’ She wasn’t sure about carrying on with the trek in the wake of her mother’s untimely death in April. But she chose to forge ahead and she said that the entire thing has been healing. She was on the TODAY Show on Monday morning, and she revealed that they’ll extend the tour into 2023.
Jake Owen Reveals He Was Hospitalized After Weekend Concerts
Jake Owen found himself in the hospital after three consecutive Midwest dates. The string of dates hit Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa. While he made it through the performances, he was struggling. He updated fans via social media. “Weekend recap. Mackenzie Carpenter is a star. Travis Denning is a star. Full...
See Leslie Jordan’s Best Viral Instagram Videos During the Pandemic
Monday, October 24, the world lost one of its brightest lights in Leslie Jordan, who passed away at the age of 67. The celebrated actor and comedian was driving through Los Angeles when he suffered an unknown medical emergency, causing him to crash into the side of a building. Leslie...
LOOK: ‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Posts Health Update From the Hospital
Danielle Colby of American Pickers fame has been hospitalized for what she is saying is uterine fibroids and she’s got a hysterectomy set up. Colby went on Instagram to share an update with the world. She has been a mainstay on the show for a number of years. Colby put up a picture of her holding up a Dunkin’ Donuts cup while wearing a surgical mask. Colby is sitting up in a hospital chair, too. Her update on Instagram is rather short and to the point. “I have a lot of feelings right now but my most prevalent and overwhelming feeling is gratitude,” Colby wrote. “If you want to know more about my health journey you can read my VERY lengthy post on Patreon. There’s too much to even begin trying to explain it all in the limited space allowed here.”
Jason Isbell, Sara Evans Among Country Stars Honoring Leslie Jordan After His Death
Leslie Jordan died on Monday at 67. The beloved actor was driving his car when he suffered an unknown medical emergency, and he crashed the vehicle into a building. Leslie Jordan became a fixture of the Nashville community and the country music world late in his career. The Chattanooga, Tenn. native released a gospel album in 2021. Many country stars paid tribute to him on Monday.
Leslie Jordan, ‘Will & Grace’ Star, Dead at 67 from Car Crash
Beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67 after a fatal car accident in Los Angeles. According to Hollywood law enforcement, the actor was driving on Monday morning when he suffered a medical emergency and crashed into the side of a building. The exact medical emergency remains unknown.
LOOK: Wynonna Judd Thanks Kelsea Ballerini, Trisha Yearwood for an ‘Unforgettable’ Weekend
Wynonna Judd is rolling on with the last half of The Judds ‘Final Tour.’ She’s been joined by a host of amazing female musicians along the way. She wasn’t sure how this tour would pan out in the wake of her mother’s untimely death, but she says that the journey has been healing. On Saturday, Kelsea Ballerini joined her in Durant, Okla. for one stop on the tour, and the girls had a lot of fun. Check out a post that Wynonna Judd shared below.
Wynonna Judd Reveals What She’d Be Doing If She Wasn’t on Tour
Wynonna Judd stopped by the TODAY Show on Monday to perform. She also revealed a new batch of tour dates for The Judds ‘Final Tour.’ After the “overwhelming success” of the first leg, she said it was a “no-brainer” to add 15 more dates in the new year. She sat down with Hoda Kotb and talked more about the tour, revealing what she’d be doing if it wasn’t going on.
Shania Twain Announces Concert With Kelsea Ballerini, Breland at GEODIS Park in Nashville
Shania Twain celebrated the heyday of her career a little over two decades ago when studio albums like The Woman in Me and Come On Over absolutely dominated charts. However, now, with many new country artists looking to the greats of the genre for inspiration, Twain shared exciting news. She announced to fans that next summer, she’ll be performing at a concert in Nashville’s GEODIS Park. And she’ll bring with her some of country music‘s newest faces, Kelsea Ballerini and Breland.
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Shares Powerful Tribute to ‘Call Me Kat’ Costar Leslie Jordan
Jeopardy! Host Mayim Bialik mourned the loss of her friend and Call Me Kat Costar Leslie Jordan on her Twitter. She shared a series of images of the actor. “They broke the mold when they made Leslie Jordan,” Bialik captioned the images. “He was a dear mentor and a beloved friend. I will miss him so much – it’s unimaginable that he’s gone. Rest well, sweet buddy.”
WATCH: Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Play a Countrified Metallica Cover at the Ryman
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit finished their eight-night Ryman residency last night. Isbell and the band have been playing fan favorites and dusting off a few gems this time around. Songs like “If We Were Vampires”, “24 Frames”, “Overseas”, “Hope the High Road” and others were nightly fixtures. However, they weren’t content with playing the same set for more than a week straight. So, they decided to spice things up. On Saturday, they dusted off “Molotov” for the Ryman crowd. Sunday, they ended the night with a Metallica cover.
Leslie Jordan Dies: ‘Will & Grace’s Sean Hayes Honors His Late Costar
Earlier today, the world was devastated to learn that beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67. Jordan suffered an unknown medical emergency while driving in Los Angeles, crashing into the side of a building. Jordan was a veteran actor whose career spanned close to 40...
