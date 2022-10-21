Danielle Colby of American Pickers fame has been hospitalized for what she is saying is uterine fibroids and she’s got a hysterectomy set up. Colby went on Instagram to share an update with the world. She has been a mainstay on the show for a number of years. Colby put up a picture of her holding up a Dunkin’ Donuts cup while wearing a surgical mask. Colby is sitting up in a hospital chair, too. Her update on Instagram is rather short and to the point. “I have a lot of feelings right now but my most prevalent and overwhelming feeling is gratitude,” Colby wrote. “If you want to know more about my health journey you can read my VERY lengthy post on Patreon. There’s too much to even begin trying to explain it all in the limited space allowed here.”

2 DAYS AGO