ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

The Channel Islands High School football team will have a game with San Marcos High School - Santa Barbara on October 20, 2022, 18:30:00.

Channel Islands High School
San Marcos High School - Santa Barbara
October 20, 2022
18:30:00
Sophomore Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press

Special needs parents win $45 million lawsuit over abuse at SMMUSD school

A Los Angeles jury determined this week that the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) must pay out $45 million to the family of special needs twins after a behavioral aid at a Malibu school was found to have physically abused the two autistic seven-year-olds. The lawsuit, filed back in...
MALIBU, CA
venturabreeze.com

Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month

Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month. Photo by Patricia Schallert. It was in June 1974. that Clarey Rudd, age 22, first opened a bookstore in Ventura called Rudds. A second store for the family business. He grew up working in his parents’ bookstore in Oxnard. During Rudd’s time at CSUF, he was invited by the owner to work at one of the largest independent bookstores in the nation. A year later, after his Junior year at Biola University, he became manager of their bookstore. Being part of the staff, he had to complete his marketing and management degree back at CSUF. At that time, he decided he was going to open a bookstore in Ventura.
VENTURA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Mony’s Is Now Open for Dinner

••• The holiday-themed Miracle pop-up is returning to Pearl Social. It starts November 11, and reservations are recommended. ••• An update to the report the other day about a new tenant taking over the former Montecito Wine Bistro space: the word on the streets of Montecito is that Graham Duncan of East Rock Capital signed the lease. Now we just need to find out who he’s bringing on as chef.
MONTECITO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two teens charged with murder in Lompoc

Lompoc police detectives have arrested a second teen for a murder committed earlier this year in the Santa Barbara County city. Early in the morning of Feb. 19, Maurilio Delacruz was shot and killed in the 1100 block of N. H Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department. On March 30, Lompoc detectives arrested 18-year-old Jorge Tafoya Jr. for the murder.
LOMPOC, CA
foxla.com

Man shot dead in Oxnard; suspect sought

OXNARD, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Oxnard after a man was shot dead Saturday night. It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive. According to police, the 36-year-old victim died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. No other...
OXNARD, CA
kvta.com

Thousand Oaks Woman Admits Stealing More Than $1 Million From Employer

Updated--A Thousand Oaks woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $1 million from her employer. 60-year-old Dana Vines pleaded guilty to 9 counts of grand theft plus several special allegations. The authorities say that Vines was the operations manager of Aviara Real Estate in Thousand Oaks and was responsible...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy