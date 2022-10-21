Read full article on original website
Related
foxla.com
Harvey Weinstein trial: Opening statements begin Monday
LOS ANGELES - Jurors are set to hear opening statements Monday in the criminal trial of former film producer Harvey Weinstein on sex-related charges involving five women. The jury of nine men and three women was sworn in Thursday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to hear the case against Weinstein, now 70.
foxla.com
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death in Compton: LASD
COMPTON, Calif. - A woman was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in Compton Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to a home in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. At the scene, they found the victim - a man in his 20s - with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, officials said.
foxla.com
Antisemitic signs on 405 Freeway, antisemitic flyers distributed in Beverly Hills
More examples of antisemitic hate have popped up around Los Angeles County. One hate group demonstrated with signs over the 405 Freeway a day before hateful flyers were distributed in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.
foxla.com
El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry dies
EL MONTE, Calif. - The El Monte community is mourning the loss of one of its own. El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry died Monday from health issues, according to the department. The El Monte Police Department did not specify what Lowry's health issues were. "Our thoughts and prayers are...
foxla.com
Bear visits Duarte backyard
Kohl Iverson shared video showing the large bear visiting his backyard. He captioned the video "Love our wildlife here in Los Angeles County!"
foxla.com
Blake Anderson: Security guard beaten by LA County deputies during arrest breaks silence
LOS ANGELES - For the first time, we are hearing from the security guard who was beaten by Los Angeles County deputies before his arrest. Earlier in the week, video captured on a cell phone showed the security guard, identified as Blake Anderson, being brutally arrested by two LA County Sheriff's Department deputies outside Luxor Hookah Lounge on Century Boulevard in Inglewood. Over the course of this week, Anderson's family questioned LASD's use-of-force decision in the incident that ultimately left Anderson seriously hurt and allegedly losing an eye.
foxla.com
How to apply for Long Beach's guaranteed income pilot program
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A new city program in Long Beach is offering some residents a guaranteed monthly income boost for one year. The Long Beach Pledge will provide $500 per month to 250-single-headed families with children who live at or below the poverty line. Additionally, program participants will also...
foxla.com
Man stabbed at Long Beach pier; suspect arrested
A man was wounded Monday morning in a stabbing at the Port of Long Beach, and a suspect was arrested, police said. The stabbing was reported at 1:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pier G. "Both the victim and suspect were crewmembers from a ship," LBPD Officer Paige White...
foxla.com
Orange man accused of multiple assaults in Tustin, including punching pregnant woman in stomach: Police
A man was in custody Saturday on suspicion of committing nearly half-dozen assault crimes within about two hours in Tustin, including punching the stomach of a woman eight months pregnant and a sexual assault. The crimes were committed Friday evening, starting with an attack on an elderly woman at 6:50...
foxla.com
2 arrested for man's alleged kidnapping in Riverside County
COACHELLA, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping, assault, and extortion of a man in Coachella, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The incident happened on Oct. 16. The victim, who was found in the 50000 block of Cesar Chavez Street, told authorities he...
foxla.com
John Marshall High School students demand change after two stabbed on campus
LOS ANGELES - Students at John Marshall High in Los Feliz are demanding change after two people were stabbed on campus earlier this week. During a fight Wednesday, two people were stabbed and injured. Los Angeles School Police say three people were involved in the fight, and one of those may have not been a student.
foxla.com
Issac Padilla murder: $20K reward offered for info in Commerce fatal shooting
COMMERCE, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Monday announced it is offering a $20,000 reward for information that will help solve the 2021 murder of Issac Padilla. The 30-year-old was fatally shot in Commerce on July 11, 2021. According to the LASD, Padilla was at an Arco...
foxla.com
Rental Aid: Some LA residents could receive up to $5,000 per household
LOS ANGELES - A new $3 million rental aid program for Los Angeles tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
foxla.com
Bass, Caruso in final stretch of heated LA mayoral campaign
The election for the next Mayor of Los Angeles is just weeks away. Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are on the final stretch of the campaign trail.
foxla.com
1 killed in crash on 170 Freeway in North Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - One person was killed in a crash on the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood on Monday morning, officials said. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported on the southbound side of the freeway at the transition to the 134 Freeway around 6 a.m.
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
foxla.com
2 teens killed in Porter Ranch crash; 8 injured
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two teens were killed and eight others injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles. One person is facing criminal charges, according to police. The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. at 11001 N. Reseda Blvd., said the Los...
foxla.com
4 arrested for funeral scam in Rialto: police
RIALTO, Calif. - Four suspects were arrested in connection with a funeral scam in Rialto, according to police. The suspects were found holding signs at the intersection of Riverside and Baseline avenues, authorities said, collecting money for a child's funeral. According to police, there was no funeral and the money...
foxla.com
Man found shot to death in Compton, LASD investigating
COMPTON, Calif. - A Hispanic man in his late 20s was found shot to death in Compton Friday night, and Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies are investigating. Deputies from LASD's Compton station were called to the 100 block of Elm Street just after 7 p.m. Friday. When deputies got there, they found a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.
foxla.com
The Issue Is: Race for LA Mayor gets personal
This week on The Issue Is, as voters head to the polls, Elex Michaelson sits down one last time with both candidates, businessman Rick Caruso and Congresswoman Karen Bass. Elex also sits down with each candidates’ family, for an in-depth, and emotional conversation about the side of the candidates the public does not get to see.
Comments / 0