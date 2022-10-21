ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harvey Weinstein trial: Opening statements begin Monday

LOS ANGELES - Jurors are set to hear opening statements Monday in the criminal trial of former film producer Harvey Weinstein on sex-related charges involving five women. The jury of nine men and three women was sworn in Thursday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to hear the case against Weinstein, now 70.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death in Compton: LASD

COMPTON, Calif. - A woman was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in Compton Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to a home in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. At the scene, they found the victim - a man in his 20s - with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, officials said.
COMPTON, CA
El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry dies

EL MONTE, Calif. - The El Monte community is mourning the loss of one of its own. El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry died Monday from health issues, according to the department. The El Monte Police Department did not specify what Lowry's health issues were. "Our thoughts and prayers are...
EL MONTE, CA
Bear visits Duarte backyard

Kohl Iverson shared video showing the large bear visiting his backyard. He captioned the video "Love our wildlife here in Los Angeles County!"
DUARTE, CA
Blake Anderson: Security guard beaten by LA County deputies during arrest breaks silence

LOS ANGELES - For the first time, we are hearing from the security guard who was beaten by Los Angeles County deputies before his arrest. Earlier in the week, video captured on a cell phone showed the security guard, identified as Blake Anderson, being brutally arrested by two LA County Sheriff's Department deputies outside Luxor Hookah Lounge on Century Boulevard in Inglewood. Over the course of this week, Anderson's family questioned LASD's use-of-force decision in the incident that ultimately left Anderson seriously hurt and allegedly losing an eye.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
How to apply for Long Beach's guaranteed income pilot program

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A new city program in Long Beach is offering some residents a guaranteed monthly income boost for one year. The Long Beach Pledge will provide $500 per month to 250-single-headed families with children who live at or below the poverty line. Additionally, program participants will also...
LONG BEACH, CA
Man stabbed at Long Beach pier; suspect arrested

A man was wounded Monday morning in a stabbing at the Port of Long Beach, and a suspect was arrested, police said. The stabbing was reported at 1:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pier G. "Both the victim and suspect were crewmembers from a ship," LBPD Officer Paige White...
LONG BEACH, CA
2 arrested for man's alleged kidnapping in Riverside County

COACHELLA, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping, assault, and extortion of a man in Coachella, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The incident happened on Oct. 16. The victim, who was found in the 50000 block of Cesar Chavez Street, told authorities he...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
1 killed in crash on 170 Freeway in North Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - One person was killed in a crash on the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood on Monday morning, officials said. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported on the southbound side of the freeway at the transition to the 134 Freeway around 6 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2 teens killed in Porter Ranch crash; 8 injured

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two teens were killed and eight others injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles. One person is facing criminal charges, according to police. The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. at 11001 N. Reseda Blvd., said the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
4 arrested for funeral scam in Rialto: police

RIALTO, Calif. - Four suspects were arrested in connection with a funeral scam in Rialto, according to police. The suspects were found holding signs at the intersection of Riverside and Baseline avenues, authorities said, collecting money for a child's funeral. According to police, there was no funeral and the money...
RIALTO, CA
Man found shot to death in Compton, LASD investigating

COMPTON, Calif. - A Hispanic man in his late 20s was found shot to death in Compton Friday night, and Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies are investigating. Deputies from LASD's Compton station were called to the 100 block of Elm Street just after 7 p.m. Friday. When deputies got there, they found a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.
COMPTON, CA
The Issue Is: Race for LA Mayor gets personal

This week on The Issue Is, as voters head to the polls, Elex Michaelson sits down one last time with both candidates, businessman Rick Caruso and Congresswoman Karen Bass. Elex also sits down with each candidates’ family, for an in-depth, and emotional conversation about the side of the candidates the public does not get to see.
LOS ANGELES, CA

