LOS ANGELES - For the first time, we are hearing from the security guard who was beaten by Los Angeles County deputies before his arrest. Earlier in the week, video captured on a cell phone showed the security guard, identified as Blake Anderson, being brutally arrested by two LA County Sheriff's Department deputies outside Luxor Hookah Lounge on Century Boulevard in Inglewood. Over the course of this week, Anderson's family questioned LASD's use-of-force decision in the incident that ultimately left Anderson seriously hurt and allegedly losing an eye.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO