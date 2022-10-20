ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

UTA Chief Jeremy Zimmer Implores Agents: ‘Please Support the Boycott of Kanye West’

Public instances of anti-semitism around Los Angeles have prompted UTA co-founder and CEO Jeremy Zimmer to issue a company-wide memo addressing the matter. In a note sent to staff on Oct. 23 under the subject line “Rise of Anti Semitism and Hate,” Zimmer, whose agency represents such music clients as Bad Bunny, Jonas Brothers and the Kid Laroi, outlined the company’s policy on the heels of anti-Jewish comments made by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. “As a company we stand for a wide diversity of voices and ideas; But we can’t support hate speech, bigotry or anti-semitism,” Zimmer wrote....
LOS ANGELES, CA
sheenmagazine.com

‘Listen If You Will’ Sports Talk Show With Hosting Duo Titus Showers and Big E’ Added to Show Line Up On WNRR 1380 AM & 93.3 FM Radio Stations

WNRR Gospel, the original one-of-a-kind radio network delivering fresh and positive shows has ordered a new weekend show called ‘Listen If You Will,’ starring sports enthusiasts Titus Showers and Eric “Big E” Jones who will break down timely issues in sports and include trivia fun facts with their special brand of humor and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy