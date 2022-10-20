Read full article on original website
Related
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
UTA Chief Jeremy Zimmer Implores Agents: ‘Please Support the Boycott of Kanye West’
Public instances of anti-semitism around Los Angeles have prompted UTA co-founder and CEO Jeremy Zimmer to issue a company-wide memo addressing the matter. In a note sent to staff on Oct. 23 under the subject line “Rise of Anti Semitism and Hate,” Zimmer, whose agency represents such music clients as Bad Bunny, Jonas Brothers and the Kid Laroi, outlined the company’s policy on the heels of anti-Jewish comments made by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. “As a company we stand for a wide diversity of voices and ideas; But we can’t support hate speech, bigotry or anti-semitism,” Zimmer wrote....
sheenmagazine.com
‘Listen If You Will’ Sports Talk Show With Hosting Duo Titus Showers and Big E’ Added to Show Line Up On WNRR 1380 AM & 93.3 FM Radio Stations
WNRR Gospel, the original one-of-a-kind radio network delivering fresh and positive shows has ordered a new weekend show called ‘Listen If You Will,’ starring sports enthusiasts Titus Showers and Eric “Big E” Jones who will break down timely issues in sports and include trivia fun facts with their special brand of humor and entertainment.
sheenmagazine.com
Marvin Láviolette Is Just Getting Started And Already Making Waves In The Right Direction
Marvin is just touching the tip of the iceberg in his acting career. To date he can be seen on Queen of the South’s final season on Netflix, the anthology series, Tales Of the Walking Dead on AMC, and The Color Purple, expected to be released sometime. Please tell...
Comments / 0