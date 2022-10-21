Read full article on original website
Related
klcc.org
Oregon faces heightened car-wildlife collisions
Oregon is in its peak period for car collisions with wildlife. As elk and deer migrate for the fall and winter, they are more likely to cross roadways. Meanwhile, rain and less daylight reduce driver visibility. Michelle Dennehy is with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. She is encouraging...
KDRV
UPDATE: Grants Pass crash hospitalized two, brings charges for one
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- An Indiana man who found his way into a Grants Pass crash finds himself also facing six related criminal charges today. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says 52-year-old Jerry Glover's charges include theft, reckless driving, attempting to elude Police, assault, criminal mischief and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).
Opinion: Tolling is coming to I-5, I-205 unless lawmakers reverse course
Occhipinti is a West Linn resident who works in Clackamas. The Oregon Department of Transportation is in the process of converting Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 into pay-for-use toll roads in the Portland area. One might think such a significant action would be carefully studied and openly debated before being put to the voters to decide.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION (ODOT): Autumn rain, fog and snow will mean hazardous roads in the days to come
Western Oregon will see different types of weather in the days ahead and they may mean hazardous road conditions. A mix of autumn weather conditions will continue to bring hazardous driving conditions through the region in the days to come. Rain, snow, fog and even lingering wildfire smoke will make...
californiaexaminer.net
Oregon Forester Arrested For Spreading Prescribed Burn
This week, an Oregon police officer arrested a US Forest Service employee after a prescribed burn in a national forest overran onto private property. It’s a dramatic turn of events that should send alarm bells ringing because prescribed fires are an essential part of managing wildfires. A forest service...
California man seriously injured in early-morning Highway 97 rollover crash in La Pine
A 23-year-old California man driving to Bend was seriously injured in a rollover crash early Friday morning in La Pine, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post California man seriously injured in early-morning Highway 97 rollover crash in La Pine appeared first on KTVZ.
These are the Oregon counties with the current highest COVID-19 infection rates
(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
US forest service worker arrested over planned Oregon burn
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested this week by a county sheriff after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores simmering tensions over management of federal lands in rural, conservative eastern Oregon. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles (480 kilometers) southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock.
KXL
Oregon Sheriff Arrests U.S. Forest Service Employee Over Prescribed Burn
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A sheriff has arrested a U.S. Forest Service employee in rural, conservative eastern Oregon after a prescribed burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores tensions simmering in eastern Oregon over management of federal lands. That tension...
nbc16.com
Gas stoves could be leaking cancer-causing chemicals, study says
CINCINNATI (WKRC) — Cancer-causing chemicals could be leaking from gas stoves, even when they are turned off. That is what researchers found in a study of homes across different parts of California. While it cannot be said for certain, it is a problem that could stretch beyond the Golden...
KTVZ
Record fish caught in Oregon
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Bolter born a Central Oregon pioneer
Her parents were among the earliest settlers near Grizzly and she was in a family of 14 childrenBertha Ellen "Ella" Brown was born near Grizzly, Oregon on Feb. 14, 1881. Her parents were Samson and Bette Brown, who were among the earliest settlers near Grizzly. There were 14 children in the family. She left home when she was very young as there were some domestic issues at her home. She walked from Grizzly to the Edward Bolter ranch on Trout Creek, where she got a job. She met John Bolter while working at the ranch. Bertha, commonly known as "Ella,"...
KDRV
ODOT expects wintry driving conditions in parts of Oregon this weekend
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's transportation department is getting ready for a snowy weekend in parts of the state. It wants drivers to be ready, too. Today Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says drivers going to the state's high elevation areas and through Cascade mountain passes in central and southwest Oregon this weekend should be ready for winter weather.
Forest Service 'burn boss' arrested after prescribed burn escapes in Eastern Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The leader of a U.S. Forest Service crew conducting a prescribed burn in Eastern Oregon was arrested on charges of reckless burning after the fire spread onto private land. Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said the 39-year-old burn boss was taken into custody and transported to...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Updates Marijuana Licencing Criteria To Include A Human Trafficking Rule
Today’s requirements for Oregon marijuana licence holders include a new reporting obligation for human trafficking. This Thursday, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approved the final rules governing the moratorium on marijuana licences that the legislature passed and that is valid until March 31, 2024. Additionally, the OLCC adopted regulations on Wednesday mandating marijuana licence holders and their staff members to report any suspicions of human or sex trafficking.
KDRV
Oregon adds human trafficking rule to licensed marijuana requirements
PENDLETON, Ore. -- Human trafficking reporting is a new part of requirements today for Oregon marijuana licensees. The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approved final rules this week about the marijuana license moratorium enacted by the legislature which is in effect until March 31, 2024. OLCC also finalized rules Wednesday requiring marijuana licensees and their employees to report suspected sex trafficking or human trafficking.
Chronicle
Six Texas Men Disguised as DEA Agents Tried to Steal Marijuana During Armed Home Invasion in Southern Oregon, Feds Say
Six Texas men, disguised as Drug Enforcement Administration agents and armed with guns, busted into a home in rural Josephine County in mid-March, tied up five people found inside and then attempted to load pounds of marijuana into their vehicles, according to court records. The men displayed fake badges, carried...
KATU.com
NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!
alligator with open mouthBalaji Malliswamy/Unsplash. Have you ever seen an alligator get handcuffed? The pictures of a cuffed gator are hilarious, and I recently saw some circulating on social media.
Comments / 1