Oregon State

Oregon faces heightened car-wildlife collisions

Oregon is in its peak period for car collisions with wildlife. As elk and deer migrate for the fall and winter, they are more likely to cross roadways. Meanwhile, rain and less daylight reduce driver visibility. Michelle Dennehy is with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. She is encouraging...
UPDATE: Grants Pass crash hospitalized two, brings charges for one

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- An Indiana man who found his way into a Grants Pass crash finds himself also facing six related criminal charges today. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says 52-year-old Jerry Glover's charges include theft, reckless driving, attempting to elude Police, assault, criminal mischief and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
US forest service worker arrested over planned Oregon burn

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested this week by a county sheriff after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores simmering tensions over management of federal lands in rural, conservative eastern Oregon. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles (480 kilometers) southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock.
Gas stoves could be leaking cancer-causing chemicals, study says

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — Cancer-causing chemicals could be leaking from gas stoves, even when they are turned off. That is what researchers found in a study of homes across different parts of California. While it cannot be said for certain, it is a problem that could stretch beyond the Golden...
Record fish caught in Oregon

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Bolter born a Central Oregon pioneer

Her parents were among the earliest settlers near Grizzly and she was in a family of 14 childrenBertha Ellen "Ella" Brown was born near Grizzly, Oregon on Feb. 14, 1881. Her parents were Samson and Bette Brown, who were among the earliest settlers near Grizzly. There were 14 children in the family. She left home when she was very young as there were some domestic issues at her home. She walked from Grizzly to the Edward Bolter ranch on Trout Creek, where she got a job. She met John Bolter while working at the ranch. Bertha, commonly known as "Ella,"...
ODOT expects wintry driving conditions in parts of Oregon this weekend

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's transportation department is getting ready for a snowy weekend in parts of the state. It wants drivers to be ready, too. Today Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says drivers going to the state's high elevation areas and through Cascade mountain passes in central and southwest Oregon this weekend should be ready for winter weather.
Oregon adds human trafficking rule to licensed marijuana requirements

PENDLETON, Ore. -- Human trafficking reporting is a new part of requirements today for Oregon marijuana licensees. The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approved final rules this week about the marijuana license moratorium enacted by the legislature which is in effect until March 31, 2024. OLCC also finalized rules Wednesday requiring marijuana licensees and their employees to report suspected sex trafficking or human trafficking.
NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
