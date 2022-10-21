Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ga. inmate serving murder sentence who escaped 3 times captured in Florida
VALDOSTA, Ga. — A Georgia inmate who escaped for the third time last week has been captured walking down a Florida highway. Anthony Moret, 67, was serving a life sentence for murder at the Valdosta Transitional Center when he escaped on Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy, girl traveling in pickup truck
DAWSON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding two teenage kids. According to the Dawson Police Department, 13-year-old Xavian Jackson and 13-year-old Anilah Kitchens were reported missing several days ago. Xavian was last seen the night of October 21....
Dad Last Seen At College Drop-Off Found Dead A Year Later In Florida Woods
Jason Winoker, 52, was last seen leaving a Tallahassee hotel in August 2021.
Escaped Georgia murderer found on I-75 in Charlotte County
FHP troopers found an escaped Georgia murderer walking on I-75 near mile marker 158 in Charlotte County
WCTV
Deputies discover woman’s body along rural Leon County road, investigating homicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County deputies discovered a body after responding to a report of ‘suspicious circumstances’ Sunday evening. According to LCSO, a woman’s body was found on the side of the road in the 12000 block of Wiley Road, in rural northeast Leon County. Deputies...
WCTV
Authorities searching for missing woman off St. George Island coast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple agencies are searching for a missing woman in the waters off the Forgotten Coast Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Staci Peterson is suspected to be in the water. FCSO, Florida Fish & Wildlife, and SGI State Park staff are searching...
UPDATE: Escapee from Valdosta Transitional Center detained in southwest Florida
A be on the lookout alert was released for a man by the Georgia Department of Corrections Friday.
WCTV
Food truck explosion sends two to hospital
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A food truck explosion has sent two people to the hospital, a Tallahassee Fire Department spokesman confirms. A TFD spokesman says it happened off Blairstone Road at about 10:20 Monday morning. The food truck is owned by Fryson’s Kitchen and Catering. We have a crew...
WCTV
UPDATE: One dead in Savoy Apartment Complex shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people have been shot at the Savoy Apartment Complex on Esplanade Way in Tallahassee around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to Tallahassee Police. TPD telling WCTV that one victim has life-threatening injuries and the other sustaining minor injuries. There are no arrests and no suspects at...
WCTV
Leon County investigates inmate death, second in 15 days
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second time in about two weeks, the Leon County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a county jail inmate. Deputies say a 39-year-old man died Monday morning at a hospital, just a few hours after being brought there from the jail. The...
WCTV
North Florida pool company owner accused of defrauding homeowners
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The owner of a swimming pool company on St. George Island faces charges of defrauding homeowners in Franklin, Leon and Gulf counties. FDLE says 42-year-old Tracy McClain of Altha, who owns Blue Water Pools, was arrested in September. Investigators say McClain took large deposits to...
Look: Coyote rescued from front grille of car in Florida
Workers at a car dealership in Florida examined a car that was dropped off for service and made a surprising discovery -- a coyote wedged in the front grille.
Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween Decoration
Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween DecorationMykhael Ben Yahudah. A community is outraged after a picture went viral of a man depicted as picking cotton for Halloween decor in a South Georgia Town.
Remains Found In Tallahassee ID'd As Tampa Dad Who Went Missing After Dropping Kid Off At College
Jason Winoker, 52, walked out of a hotel room he shared with his wife in the middle of the night more than a year ago and was never seen again. A Tampa-area family's long wait for answers about the disappearance of their husband and father has come to an end.
WCTV
Tallahassee man killed in Leon County crash Saturday afternoon
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Tallahassee man died in a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the scene on Roberts Road about one mile east of Centerville Road around 3:15 p.m. Authorities say the driver in a pickup was heading west when...
TPD investigates shooting on Esplanade Way
The Tallahassee Police department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3500 block of Esplanade Way.
WCTV
‘I was really shocked:’ family of Tallahassee stabbing victim visits crime scene
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One week after her brother lost his life outside a Tallahassee Walgreens, Gina Gray took a moment to stop and pray. Gray stood in front of a RedBox rental machine, not far from where 60-year-old Scott Markell was fatally stabbed on Oct. 13. She placed a cross and a bouquet of flowers on the ground.
WCTV
One dead, one injured after SUV vs scooter crash in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a gas-powered scooter that left one man dead and one woman seriously injured. The crash happened Sunday morning before 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Alabama Street. According to TPD, one man died...
FDLE: Blue Water Pools owner arrested after defrauding homeowners out of nearly $400,000
The owner of Blue Water Pools has been arrested after defrauding homeowners in Franklin and Gulf County.
Welcome to Plathville matriarch Kim Plath arrested for ‘DUI & property damage’ before frowning in teary-eyed mugshot
WELCOME to Plathville matriarch Kim Plath has been arrested for a DUI and property damage in Florida. The U.S. Sun can confirm Kim, 50, was arrested on October 20 at 2:08am for driving under the influence, property damage and personal injury. Wakulla County Corrections confirmed to The U.S. Sun that...
Comments / 0