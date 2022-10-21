Read full article on original website
Fatal Hit And Run In Ocean County Under Probe
TOMS RIVER – Township police and Ocean County authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run that took place in the wee hours of the morning. The incident left a 28-year-old woman dead. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Chief of Police Mitch Little...
Driver in fatal Toms River, NJ hit-and-run stopped to look at victim, sped off
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck a pedestrian on Route 70 early Sunday morning got out of his vehicle, looked at the woman he hit, and then drove away, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Toms River police responded to the area near the...
Best option for N.J. county is to shut down, tear down its jail | Opinion
Sometimes in local government, there are problems to be solved, with no good options. At other times, there are potentially good options, but they all come with an expensive price tag. Such is the challenge of what to do about the Cumberland County Jail and county corrections services. Unlike clean water, recreation and snow removal, corrections is one of those services that officials wish they didn’t have to provide.
N.J. county arrests dozens of fugitives on outstanding criminal warrants
An October sweep by law enforcement officers through Essex County has resulted in the arrests of 41 suspects on outstanding warrants for crimes ranging from drug possession to sexual assault and murder, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Monday. The Essex County Sheriff’s Department started knocking on...
Man killed in N.J. house fire is ID’d by authorities
Authorities have identified the man found dead in a house fire in Trenton early Sunday as a 57-year-old who was “staying at the residence.”. Brian Wharton, of Trenton, was already deceased when firefighters entered the home on the first block Summer Avenue shortly after midnight, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
Gangsters, Killers Among 41 Fugitives Captured In Essex County Warrant Sweep: Prosecutor
Forty-one fugitives including 12 with gang affiliations were captured during a five-day sweep across Essex County, authorities announced Monday, Oct. 24. Four of the fugitives were wanted for homicide, while others were wanted on a range of felonies ranging from drug possession to aggravated assault, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
Cops not liable in death of N.J. man mauled by K9, jury finds
A federal jury last week sided with the city and police in a $10 million lawsuit over the 2015 death of a Vineland man who was tackled by officers and bitten by a police dog. Phillip White died in police custody in March 2015 after officers responded to a call of a man acting erratically. Authorities said White had PCP in his system at the time of the incident. Video of an officer sitting on White’s back as he ordered a police K9 to bite him went viral, spurring outrage.
Police Warn Residents Of Two Men Scoping Theft Targets
TOMS RIVER – The Toms River Police Department is reminding residents to lock their cars and homes after receiving several reports of two men driving through neighborhoods looking for potential theft targets. These reports stem from Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. after residents described a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee...
Camden, NJ, Man Gets 10 Years For Possession With Intent to Distribute Fentanyl
A man from Camden has been sentenced to ten years in prison for possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl. Federal authorities say 37-year-old Desmund M. Walker previously pleaded guilty to charges and was sentenced on Friday in Camden federal court. On May 16, 2020, patrol officers from the Camden County...
1 killed in crash on Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, New Jersey
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Township.
4 arrested in Jersey Shore “Beetlejuice” fentanyl drug raid
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – Four Atlantic County men were arrested and charged after a seven-month-long investigation by the Stafford Township Police Department and the New Jersey State Police crime suppression unit for dealing drugs across Ocean and Atlantic Counties/ According to police, at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, multiple agencies arrested four subjects and seized a large amount of evidence, including weapons, heroin, and fentanyl. “An investigation began in April of 2022 when the Stafford Township Drug Enforcement Unit responded to numerous Heroin and Fentanyl related overdoses in which wax paper folds stamped “Beetlejuice” were recovered. Information gathered from these The post 4 arrested in Jersey Shore “Beetlejuice” fentanyl drug raid appeared first on Shore News Network.
Four New Jersey drug dealers responsible for 39 overdoses are heading to prison
There are four alleged drug dealers responsible for 39 overdoses -- 22 of which were fatal -- in Stafford Township and south in Atlantic County who are now behind bars following an lengthy investigation. It was an early wake up call on Tuesday morning this week as that's when Stafford...
22 deaths: Large-scale drug and weapons gang bust in Stafford, NJ
Four people have been arrested in connection with 39 fentanyl and heroin overdoses in Stafford Township and Atlantic County, including 22 that were fatal. This is according to The Stafford Township Drug Enforcement Unit and New Jersey State Police Crime Suppression South Unit in Atlantic City, who worked together during the seven-month investigation.
8 in Newark, NJ, Charged For Roles in Heroin, Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine Conspiracy
Federal authorities say eight people have been charged for their roles in a heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine distribution group that sold large amounts of drugs in Newark. Zacqual Lancaster, Maurice Lee, Felix Lesperance, Rodger Busby, Marcellus Allen, Jack Jean-Baptiste, Trevon Smith, and Natequah Polk, all of Newark, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and 28 grams or more of crack cocaine.
Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
New Jersey man ruthlessly distributed massive amount of cocaine across Jersey Shore
A drug dealer who resides in the Cliffwood section of Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County has been convicted for distributing copious amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine across communities at the Jersey Shore. The drug trafficking 42-year-old Damion Helmes is responsible for caught the attention of local, state, and federal...
News 12
Monmouth prosecutors probe Keyport police shooting of family dog
Keyport police officers shot a dog at a house Saturday while responding to a call of an aggressive animal, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. Just before 6 p.m., the Keyport police received an emergency call about an aggressive animal cornering a female and her dog on Pine Street.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Surveillance Video: Brazen Burglars at Work in Toms River Today [UPDATED]
At approximately 3:30pm today, the TRPD received several calls each with the caller describing a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee, occupied by two black males wearing ski caps, which was observed driving slowly throughout the New Hampshire / North Maple neighborhoods. Callers further reported the vehicle appeared to be canvassing the...
Dealers Arrested Who Allegedly Caused 39 Overdoses
STAFFORD – After a seven-month investigation, authorities have arrested four people responsible for several overdose incidents in southern Ocean County. An investigation began in April 2022 as local police responded to numerous heroin and fentanyl overdoses linked to wax paper folds stamped “Beetlejuice.”. The Stafford Township Drug Enforcement...
Ocean City, NJ Mayor Favors Lowering City Speed Limit to 20 MPH
Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian favors reducing the speed limit city-wide from 25 miles per hour to 20 mph. The topic came up Saturday during a community meeting at the Ocean City Yacht Club, according to OCNJDaily.com. When residents complained about people exceeding the speed limit, which is 25 miles...
