ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Fatal Hit And Run In Ocean County Under Probe

TOMS RIVER – Township police and Ocean County authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run that took place in the wee hours of the morning. The incident left a 28-year-old woman dead. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Chief of Police Mitch Little...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Best option for N.J. county is to shut down, tear down its jail | Opinion

Sometimes in local government, there are problems to be solved, with no good options. At other times, there are potentially good options, but they all come with an expensive price tag. Such is the challenge of what to do about the Cumberland County Jail and county corrections services. Unlike clean water, recreation and snow removal, corrections is one of those services that officials wish they didn’t have to provide.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man killed in N.J. house fire is ID’d by authorities

Authorities have identified the man found dead in a house fire in Trenton early Sunday as a 57-year-old who was “staying at the residence.”. Brian Wharton, of Trenton, was already deceased when firefighters entered the home on the first block Summer Avenue shortly after midnight, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Gangsters, Killers Among 41 Fugitives Captured In Essex County Warrant Sweep: Prosecutor

Forty-one fugitives including 12 with gang affiliations were captured during a five-day sweep across Essex County, authorities announced Monday, Oct. 24. Four of the fugitives were wanted for homicide, while others were wanted on a range of felonies ranging from drug possession to aggravated assault, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Cops not liable in death of N.J. man mauled by K9, jury finds

A federal jury last week sided with the city and police in a $10 million lawsuit over the 2015 death of a Vineland man who was tackled by officers and bitten by a police dog. Phillip White died in police custody in March 2015 after officers responded to a call of a man acting erratically. Authorities said White had PCP in his system at the time of the incident. Video of an officer sitting on White’s back as he ordered a police K9 to bite him went viral, spurring outrage.
VINELAND, NJ
Shore News Network

4 arrested in Jersey Shore “Beetlejuice” fentanyl drug raid

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – Four Atlantic County men were arrested and charged after a seven-month-long investigation by the Stafford Township Police Department and the New Jersey State Police crime suppression unit for dealing drugs across Ocean and Atlantic Counties/ According to police, at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, multiple agencies arrested four subjects and seized a large amount of evidence, including weapons, heroin, and fentanyl. “An investigation began in April of 2022 when the Stafford Township Drug Enforcement Unit responded to numerous Heroin and Fentanyl related overdoses in which wax paper folds stamped “Beetlejuice” were recovered. Information gathered from these The post 4 arrested in Jersey Shore “Beetlejuice” fentanyl drug raid appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

8 in Newark, NJ, Charged For Roles in Heroin, Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine Conspiracy

Federal authorities say eight people have been charged for their roles in a heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine distribution group that sold large amounts of drugs in Newark. Zacqual Lancaster, Maurice Lee, Felix Lesperance, Rodger Busby, Marcellus Allen, Jack Jean-Baptiste, Trevon Smith, and Natequah Polk, all of Newark, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and 28 grams or more of crack cocaine.
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
News 12

Monmouth prosecutors probe Keyport police shooting of family dog

Keyport police officers shot a dog at a house Saturday while responding to a call of an aggressive animal, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. Just before 6 p.m., the Keyport police received an emergency call about an aggressive animal cornering a female and her dog on Pine Street.
KEYPORT, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Surveillance Video: Brazen Burglars at Work in Toms River Today [UPDATED]

At approximately 3:30pm today, the TRPD received several calls each with the caller describing a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee, occupied by two black males wearing ski caps, which was observed driving slowly throughout the New Hampshire / North Maple neighborhoods. Callers further reported the vehicle appeared to be canvassing the...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Dealers Arrested Who Allegedly Caused 39 Overdoses

STAFFORD – After a seven-month investigation, authorities have arrested four people responsible for several overdose incidents in southern Ocean County. An investigation began in April 2022 as local police responded to numerous heroin and fentanyl overdoses linked to wax paper folds stamped “Beetlejuice.”. The Stafford Township Drug Enforcement...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy