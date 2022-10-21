Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
New Jersey Globe
SALT, abortion, crime top of mind in 11th district debate
Has Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) been an effective congresswoman during her nearly four years in office? Would former Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Paul DeGroot vote just like any other Republican if he were elected to replace her?. Those two questions dominated at tonight’s New Jersey Globe-hosted 11th congressional district debate,...
New Jersey Globe
DCCC puts up $100k for coordinated TV ad for Malinowski
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has decided to spend $100,000 on a coordinated TV ad with Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) in New Jersey’s 7th district. The New Jersey Globe reported earlier today that the DCCC appears to have bailed on Malinowski. But later, they reserved a small ad buy that comes in just short of the $109,000 maximum they are allowed to spend in coordination with the candidate.
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
New Jersey Globe
DeGroot, Sherrill both say they’re undecided on House leadership
Come January 2023, either Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) or former Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Paul DeGroot will hold a seat in Congress. And based on their answers in the New Jersey Globe-hosted 11th district congressional debate, both are free agents when it comes to House leadership. “I’m not a McCarthy...
New Jersey Globe
Dems spending money to save DCCC chair in N.J.-adjacent district
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney faces a tough re-election fight in New York’s 17th district against a Republican with close ties to New Jersey. Michael Lawler is a partner at Checkmate Strategies, a political consulting firm headed by New Jersey GOP strategist Chris Russell. The firm...
The Arizona GOP raised funds in 2021 by asking for donations to support the election audit — but that's not where the money went: report
The Arizona Republican Party denies that it misled donors by appearing to raise funds that would go towards the audit.
