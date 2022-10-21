ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Jersey Globe

SALT, abortion, crime top of mind in 11th district debate

Has Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) been an effective congresswoman during her nearly four years in office? Would former Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Paul DeGroot vote just like any other Republican if he were elected to replace her?. Those two questions dominated at tonight’s New Jersey Globe-hosted 11th congressional district debate,...
New Jersey Globe

DCCC puts up $100k for coordinated TV ad for Malinowski

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has decided to spend $100,000 on a coordinated TV ad with Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) in New Jersey’s 7th district. The New Jersey Globe reported earlier today that the DCCC appears to have bailed on Malinowski. But later, they reserved a small ad buy that comes in just short of the $109,000 maximum they are allowed to spend in coordination with the candidate.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
New Jersey Globe

DeGroot, Sherrill both say they’re undecided on House leadership

Come January 2023, either Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) or former Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Paul DeGroot will hold a seat in Congress. And based on their answers in the New Jersey Globe-hosted 11th district congressional debate, both are free agents when it comes to House leadership. “I’m not a McCarthy...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Dems spending money to save DCCC chair in N.J.-adjacent district

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney faces a tough re-election fight in New York’s 17th district against a Republican with close ties to New Jersey. Michael Lawler is a partner at Checkmate Strategies, a political consulting firm headed by New Jersey GOP strategist Chris Russell. The firm...
NEW JERSEY STATE

