Related
Eight people injured in Crawford County accident
(Crawford Co) Eight people were injured in a head-on collision in Crawford County on Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol says a 17-year-old from Storm Lake was driving a 2015 Honda Pilot eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 30. 50-year-old Cari Segebart, of Defiance, was driving a 2012 GMC Acadia westbound on US 30 when the Honda Pilot crashed head-on partially on the left side of the GMC Acadia. Both vehicles came to rest on the roadway.
kjan.com
6 juveniles, a child & 1 adult injured in a Crawford County crash, Sunday morning
(Denison, Iowa) – The Iowa State Patrol reports eight people – six teenagers (4 17-year-old’s from Storm Lake, a 16-year-old from Defiance), an eight-year old and an adult – were injured during a collision that happened a little after 2-a.m. Sunday, in Crawford County. The crash happened on westbound US Highway 30, west of Lincoln Way.
kjan.com
Fiery, fatal vehicle fire in Council Bluffs under investigation
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Officials with the Council Bluffs Police Department’s Traffic Unit are asking that anyone who may have witnessed a fatal crash on Interstate 29 this weekend, to please call them. At around 4:10-a.m., Sunday, Officers were dispatched to I-29 northbound at mile marker 50, for a reported vehicle fire. The caller advised “A vehicle is on fire on the side of the Interstate,” they were not sure at the time, if anyone was inside.’
kjan.com
Multiple crews battle field fires in western Iowa, Sunday afternoon
(Harrison and Montgomery Counties) – Multiple agencies battle field fires in western Iowa, Sunday afternoon. The flames were spread quickly by strong winds, and resulted in the voluntary evacuation of some residents, especially in Montgomery County, where a fire quickly went out of control and spread some three-to four miles before being brought under control at around 8:30-p.m.
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police seek witnesses to deadly crash on I-29/I-80
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police are looking for anyone who witnessed a deadly crash over the weekend along Interstate 29. Officers found one person dead inside the front half of the vehicle. The identity of the victim was not known to police. The crash was reported at...
kjan.com
Waterloo man arrested on drug-related warrants, in Union County; 2 vehicles fraudulently purchased
(Creston, Iowa) – The Creston Police Department reports a man from eastern Iowa was arrested Friday morning at the Union County Law Enforcement Center (LEC), in Creston. 45-year-old Antonio Derone Ross, of Waterloo, was taken into custody on two Union County warrants for Failure to Appear, on original charges of: Possession of a controlled substance (PCS)/marijuana – 3rd offense; PCS/3rd offense – a Class D Felony; and Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia (Simple Misdemeanor). Ross was later released on a $2,000 bond.
WOWT
Fire crews battle large field fire in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A field fire near a highway had fire crews busy Sunday. A plume of smoke was seen as crews try to knock down a field fire north of Omaha near Highway 127, between Mondamin, Modale, and Magnolia — about 10 miles north of Missouri Valley.
Council Bluffs police investigating after one person dies in early Sunday crash
According to a release from CBPD, the car was fully engulfed in flames and appeared to have struck a pole on the side of the roadway. The vehicle then split apart.
iowa.media
Driver airlifted from two-vehicle accident
A Boone man was transported by helicopter for medical care following an accident in Union County Thursday night. According to an Union County Sheriff report, at approximately 8:07 p.m. a 1996 Honda Civic, driven by Corey Mitchell, 32, of Boone, was traveling northbound on Cherry Street Road, when for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line and entered the south lane of traffic before striking a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Gerald Holaday, 77, of Greenfield.
WOWT
Evacuations prompted by field fire near border of Iowa counties
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A field fire near the border of Mills and Montgomery counties prompted evacuations Sunday. Montgomery Emergency Management said that as of 7:25 p.m. Sunday, the fire was contained, but authorities still urged everyone to stay away from the evacuation zone as emergency crews were still at the scene.
Emerson teen dies in a rollover accident in Mills County
(Mills Co) An Emerson teen died in a rollover accident in Mills County Friday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says the 17-year-old female was driving a 1998 Honda Civic eastbound on Noyes Avenue and lost control after traversing through the intersection with 290th Street. The Honda left the roadway to the left and rolled several times, coming to rest on its wheels in a field.
Sunday evening field fire in Montgomery and Mills Counties contained
A field fire on the border of Mills and Montgomery Counties in southwest Iowa led to a voluntary evacuation order on Sunday night.
kjan.com
Adair County Sheriff’s report, 10/24/22
(Greenfield, Iowa) – Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports two arrests took place late last week. 28-year-old Marvis Eugene Routh, II, of Des Moines, was arrested by Adair County Deputies on I-80 in Adair County at around 4-p.m., Friday. He was taken into custody on an Adair County warrant for Driving While License Denied or Revoked for OWI. He remains held in the Adair County Jail.
Update: Large Field Fire out of control in Montgomery County – Voluntary Evacuation Notice issued
(Montgomery) A large field fire in the area of Highway 34 and A Avenue is out of control. Fire Departments from Cass and Pottawattamie County have been called in for assistance. Residents in the area are being evacuated. Montgomery County Emergency Management issued a voluntary evacuation notice, A Ave west...
KETV.com
'Wind-blown' fire damages two Omaha homes early Monday
OMAHA, Neb. — Strong winds blew flames from a fire on a deck toward two Omaha homes, causing significant damage to one of them early Monday morning. Omaha Fire Battalion Chief James Combs said crews were called to the scene near 79th and Vernon avenues around 1:25 a.m. He said the house where the fire started sustained roughly $100,000 in damage. The flames also damaged siding on the house next door.
Firefighters dispatched to Red Oak House Fire early Sunday Morning
(Red Oak) Firefighters responded to a house fire in Red Oak early Sunday morning. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says the call went out at 1:58 a.m. at the residence at 907 E. Prospect Street. Arriving firemen found the front of the two-and-a-half-story home engulfed in flames extending from the first floor through the entire residence.
kmaland.com
Westboro man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop
(Shenandoah) -- A northwest Missouri man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Friday at the corner of Anna Crose and Pershing Drive. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver -- 44-year-old Frank Kephart of Westboro -- for OWI -- second offense -- and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
kjan.com
Asay pleads guilty to Assault & other charges
(Cass County, Iowa) – A man from Atlantic, last week, waived his rights and, through his attorney, entered a plea of guilty to charges associated with an incident on Cedar Street, in May 2022. 30-year-old Anthony Rey Asay was charged with Willful Injury, Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st Offense, in connection to an incident of stabbing.
Wildfires Force Evacuations Across Parts of Iowa, Nebraska
Several wildfires in parts of Western Iowa and Eastern Nebraska forced evacuations and damaged homes over the weekend. Ketv reported that the fires began small, but drought conditions and wind caused them to quickly spread out of control. Hundreds of firefighters responded to the incidents. And at least two were injured.
WOWT
Double-murder suspect returning to Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha double-murder suspect arrested in Des Moines will soon be back in Nebraska. Gage Walter, 27, has been in the Polk County Jail since mid-August. He’s accused of killing his great-grandmother, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters; and his grandmother, 70-year-old Linda Walter, at their Omaha home at 16th and Frederick streets.
